Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

OH, CANADA

Cleveland hits the road for a quick one-gamer, traveling north to face the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs are leading the season series 3-0 currently, but this one is perhaps the biggest of the season series, carrying big time playoff implications.

LAST TIME OUT

After sweeping a weekend double-header against Denver and Detroit, the Cavs fell flat on Monday against the Lakers and dropped the finals game of hte homestand. Cleveland gave up 131 points, the highest total since the season opener in Memphis. Darius Garland led the way again with 29 points and 17 assists in the loss. Lamar Stevens was sold in another start, scoring 16 on eight made baskets. Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert each added 16 and Isaac Okoro went 4-4 from long range.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE TOR 41-31 Record 40-32 6th in East Standing 7th in East 107.4 PPG 108.7 44.5 RPG 45.4 25.3 APG 21.8 4.3 BPG 4.6 7.1 SPG 8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT



Raptors:

Gary Trent Jr. - Day-to-Day



Malachi Flynn - Hamstring - OUT

