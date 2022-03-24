Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
OH, CANADA
Cleveland hits the road for a quick one-gamer, traveling north to face the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs are leading the season series 3-0 currently, but this one is perhaps the biggest of the season series, carrying big time playoff implications.
LAST TIME OUT
After sweeping a weekend double-header against Denver and Detroit, the Cavs fell flat on Monday against the Lakers and dropped the finals game of hte homestand. Cleveland gave up 131 points, the highest total since the season opener in Memphis. Darius Garland led the way again with 29 points and 17 assists in the loss. Lamar Stevens was sold in another start, scoring 16 on eight made baskets. Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert each added 16 and Isaac Okoro went 4-4 from long range.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens
Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Raptors:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
On Saturday, it is another homestand, this time a three game stay that sees the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and Dallas Mavericks come to town.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.