Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Scotiabank Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

OH, CANADA

Cleveland hits the road for a quick one-gamer, traveling north to face the Toronto Raptors. The Cavs are leading the season series 3-0 currently, but this one is perhaps the biggest of the season series, carrying big time playoff implications.

LAST TIME OUT

After sweeping a weekend double-header against Denver and Detroit, the Cavs fell flat on Monday against the Lakers and dropped the finals game of hte homestand. Cleveland gave up 131 points, the highest total since the season opener in Memphis. Darius Garland led the way again with 29 points and 17 assists in the loss. Lamar Stevens was sold in another start, scoring 16 on eight made baskets. Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert each added 16 and Isaac Okoro went 4-4 from long range.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
TOR
41-31
Record
40-32
6th in East
Standing
7th in East
107.4
PPG
108.7
44.5
RPG
45.4
25.3
APG
21.8
4.3
BPG
4.6
7.1
SPG
8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens

Raptors: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Raptors:

  • Gary Trent Jr. - Day-to-Day
  • Malachi Flynn - Hamstring - OUT
  • OG Anunoby - Finger - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    On Saturday, it is another homestand, this time a three game stay that sees the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, and Dallas Mavericks come to town.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

