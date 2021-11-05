Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A TRIP NORTH

Today's game will be the first time since December 16, 2019 that the Cavs will play a game in Toronto. The Raptors are on a five game winning streak after stating the season 1-3.

LAST TIME OUT

Coming home after a long road trip, the Cavs did not miss a beat and picked up where they left off on the road. The Wine & Gold topped the Trail Blazers on Wednesday with yet another big outing - and game clinching stop - from Jarrett Allen and a 10 assist night from Darius Garland.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE TOR 5-4 Record 6-3 8th in East Standing 4th in East 104.2 PPG 105.3 45.2 RPG 47.7 24.9 APG 19.9 4.0 BPG 3.6 8.0 SPG 11.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler, Darius Garland

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Right Hamstring - OUT



Raptors:

Pascal Siakam - Left Shoulder - OUT

