Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Scotibank Arena at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A TRIP NORTH

Today's game will be the first time since December 16, 2019 that the Cavs will play a game in Toronto. The Raptors are on a five game winning streak after stating the season 1-3.

LAST TIME OUT

Coming home after a long road trip, the Cavs did not miss a beat and picked up where they left off on the road. The Wine & Gold topped the Trail Blazers on Wednesday with yet another big outing - and game clinching stop - from Jarrett Allen and a 10 assist night from Darius Garland.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
TOR
5-4
Record
6-3
8th in East
Standing
4th in East
104.2
PPG
105.3
45.2
RPG
47.7
24.9
APG
19.9
4.0
BPG
3.6
8.0
SPG
11.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler, Darius Garland

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Right Hamstring - OUT

    Raptors:

  • Pascal Siakam - Left Shoulder - OUT
  • Yuta Watanabe - Left Calf - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    To finish up this quick trip, it's a visit to The Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon. The Cavs next four games will be at home after Sunday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Raptors, 11-5-2021 at Raptors

