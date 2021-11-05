Cavs at Raptors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
A TRIP NORTH
Today's game will be the first time since December 16, 2019 that the Cavs will play a game in Toronto. The Raptors are on a five game winning streak after stating the season 1-3.
LAST TIME OUT
Coming home after a long road trip, the Cavs did not miss a beat and picked up where they left off on the road. The Wine & Gold topped the Trail Blazers on Wednesday with yet another big outing - and game clinching stop - from Jarrett Allen and a 10 assist night from Darius Garland.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler, Darius Garland
Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Raptors:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
To finish up this quick trip, it's a visit to The Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon. The Cavs next four games will be at home after Sunday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.