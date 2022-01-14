Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE LONE STAR STATE

In game five of six on the current road trip, the Cavaliers will play the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season. The Spurs have dropped four in a row and eight of their last nine games.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got its biggest win even in Salt Lake City, taking down the Jazz by 20 points on Wednesday. In a game of career-firsts for the Cavs, Darius Garland recorded his first career triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-best 15 assists. Lamar Stevens, meanwhile, set a career-high in post scored, with 23, including a personal 13-0 run to start the second half.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE SAS 24-18 Record 15-26 6th in East Standing 12th in West 107.3 PPG 110.8 45.5 RPG 45.8 25.4 APG 27.9 4.4 BPG 5.1 7.2 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Devin Vassell

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT



Rajon ROndo - Right Hamstring Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Spurs:

Tre Jones - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Doug McDermott - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Derrick White - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

