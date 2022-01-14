Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE LONE STAR STATE
In game five of six on the current road trip, the Cavaliers will play the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season. The Spurs have dropped four in a row and eight of their last nine games.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland got its biggest win even in Salt Lake City, taking down the Jazz by 20 points on Wednesday. In a game of career-firsts for the Cavs, Darius Garland recorded his first career triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-best 15 assists. Lamar Stevens, meanwhile, set a career-high in post scored, with 23, including a personal 13-0 run to start the second half.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen
Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Devin Vassell
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Spurs:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a quick turnaround to end the trip, playing the OKC Thunder tomorrow night at 8PM.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.