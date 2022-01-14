Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

AT&T Center at 8:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE LONE STAR STATE

In game five of six on the current road trip, the Cavaliers will play the San Antonio Spurs for the first time this season. The Spurs have dropped four in a row and eight of their last nine games.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got its biggest win even in Salt Lake City, taking down the Jazz by 20 points on Wednesday. In a game of career-firsts for the Cavs, Darius Garland recorded his first career triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-best 15 assists. Lamar Stevens, meanwhile, set a career-high in post scored, with 23, including a personal 13-0 run to start the second half.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAS
24-18
Record
15-26
6th in East
Standing
12th in West
107.3
PPG
110.8
45.5
RPG
45.8
25.4
APG
27.9
4.4
BPG
5.1
7.2
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Devin Vassell

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT
  • Rajon ROndo - Right Hamstring Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Spurs:

  • Tre Jones - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Doug McDermott - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Derrick White - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Zach Collins - Left Ankle Surgery - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a quick turnaround to end the trip, playing the OKC Thunder tomorrow night at 8PM.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Spurs, 1-14-2022 at Spurs

