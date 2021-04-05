Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

AT&T Center at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

For the second and final time the second half of the season- and the season in general- the Cavs play the San Antonio Spurs. These two squared off in Cleveland on March 19 as the Spurs took that decision.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland started a three-game trip down in Miami and their struggles there continued with a loss on Saturday night. Kevin Love continued his strong return from injury with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Taurean Prince was solid off the bench, scoring a season-high 19. Collin Sexton paced the Wine & Gold with 26.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAS
17-32
Record
24-23
14th in East
Standing
8th in West
102.7
PPG
110.7
42.8
RPG
44.1
23.2
APG
24.4
5.0
BPG
5.2
8.2
SPG
7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Taurean Prince

HSpurs: Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Spurs:

  • Kieta Bates-Diop - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • Gorgui Dieng - Right Shoulder Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Trey Lyles - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Lonnie Walker IV - Right Wrist Soreness - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Spurs guard Patty Mills both played collegiate basketball at Saint Mary’s and are natives of Australia
  • Spurs scout Chris Grant was the general manager of the Cavaliers from 2011-2014 and assistant general manager from 2005-2010
  • Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop played collegiate at The Ohio State University

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland's three-game trip concludes on Thursday night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. After that, it is a Saturday-Sunday home back-to-back.

