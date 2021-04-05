Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS
For the second and final time the second half of the season- and the season in general- the Cavs play the San Antonio Spurs. These two squared off in Cleveland on March 19 as the Spurs took that decision.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland started a three-game trip down in Miami and their struggles there continued with a loss on Saturday night. Kevin Love continued his strong return from injury with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Taurean Prince was solid off the bench, scoring a season-high 19. Collin Sexton paced the Wine & Gold with 26.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Taurean Prince
HSpurs: Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland's three-game trip concludes on Thursday night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder. After that, it is a Saturday-Sunday home back-to-back.