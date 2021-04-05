Cavs at Spurs | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS

For the second and final time the second half of the season- and the season in general- the Cavs play the San Antonio Spurs. These two squared off in Cleveland on March 19 as the Spurs took that decision.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland started a three-game trip down in Miami and their struggles there continued with a loss on Saturday night. Kevin Love continued his strong return from injury with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Taurean Prince was solid off the bench, scoring a season-high 19. Collin Sexton paced the Wine & Gold with 26.

Read Saturday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE SAS 17-32 Record 24-23 14th in East Standing 8th in West 102.7 PPG 110.7 42.8 RPG 44.1 23.2 APG 24.4 5.0 BPG 5.2 8.2 SPG 7.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Taurean Prince

HSpurs: Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Spurs:

Kieta Bates-Diop - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



Gorgui Dieng - Right Shoulder Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Trey Lyles - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Lonnie Walker IV - Right Wrist Soreness - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Spurs guard Patty Mills both played collegiate basketball at Saint Mary’s and are natives of Australia



Spurs scout Chris Grant was the general manager of the Cavaliers from 2011-2014 and assistant general manager from 2005-2010

