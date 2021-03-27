Cavs at Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
REMATCH AGAINST THE KINGS
Game three of four. Game two of a back-to-back in Cali. A rematch against the Sacrament Kings, this time coming in their gym. The Kings topped the Cavs at home on Monday.
LAST TIME OUT
Just last night, the Cavs led the Lakers by seven at half time. Then the third quarter came around and Cleveland struggled through it, scoring just 10 points in the frame. LA took control in the third and stretched it further in the fourth. Larry Nance doubled-up with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Darius Garland followed up with 14 points and five assists, quarterbacking the offense with Collin Sexton out.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr., Jarrett Allen
Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Kings:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
To finish up the trip, the Cavs travel to Utah to take on the Western Conference-leading Jazz on Monday night before returning home.