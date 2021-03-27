Cavs at Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

REMATCH AGAINST THE KINGS

Game three of four. Game two of a back-to-back in Cali. A rematch against the Sacrament Kings, this time coming in their gym. The Kings topped the Cavs at home on Monday.

LAST TIME OUT

Just last night, the Cavs led the Lakers by seven at half time. Then the third quarter came around and Cleveland struggled through it, scoring just 10 points in the frame. LA took control in the third and stretched it further in the fourth. Larry Nance doubled-up with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Darius Garland followed up with 14 points and five assists, quarterbacking the offense with Collin Sexton out.

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE SAC 17-28 Record 20-25 12th in East Standing 11th in West 103.6 PPG 115.1 43.4 RPG 42.6 23.3 APG 25.9 5.2 BPG 4.8 8.3 SPG 6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr., Jarrett Allen

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Kings:

Marvin Bagley III - Left Hand Fracture - OUT



Jahmi'us Ramsey - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Kings Head Coach Luke Walton spent the final 71 games of his NBA playing career with the Cavaliers



Cavs guard Quinn Cook and Kings forward Marvin Bagley III played their college ball at Duke

