Cavs at Kings | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Golden 1 Center at 10:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

REMATCH AGAINST THE KINGS

Game three of four. Game two of a back-to-back in Cali. A rematch against the Sacrament Kings, this time coming in their gym. The Kings topped the Cavs at home on Monday.

LAST TIME OUT

Just last night, the Cavs led the Lakers by seven at half time. Then the third quarter came around and Cleveland struggled through it, scoring just 10 points in the frame. LA took control in the third and stretched it further in the fourth. Larry Nance doubled-up with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Darius Garland followed up with 14 points and five assists, quarterbacking the offense with Collin Sexton out.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
SAC
17-28
Record
20-25
12th in East
Standing
11th in West
103.6
PPG
115.1
43.4
RPG
42.6
23.3
APG
25.9
5.2
BPG
4.8
8.3
SPG
6.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr., Jarrett Allen

Kings: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Kings:

  • Marvin Bagley III - Left Hand Fracture - OUT
  • Jahmi'us Ramsey - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Kings Head Coach Luke Walton spent the final 71 games of his NBA playing career with the Cavaliers
  • Cavs guard Quinn Cook and Kings forward Marvin Bagley III played their college ball at Duke
  • Cavs center Jarrett Allen and Kings guard Cory Joseph both played collegiately at Texas

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    To finish up the trip, the Cavs travel to Utah to take on the Western Conference-leading Jazz on Monday night before returning home.

