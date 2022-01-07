Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Moda Center at 10:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE START OF THE TRIP

Starting off a six game road trip, the Cavaliers are in Portland tonight to face the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second and final time this season these two will play, with Cleveland taking the first meeting at RMFH on November 3.

LAST TIME OUT

In a close game all throughout, the Memphis Grizzlies scored a couple of late baskets to seal the win over the Cavs on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Darius Garland returned to the lineup and promptly made an impact, scoring a game-high 27 points. Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 22 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
POR
21-17
Record
14-23
5th in East
Standing
12th in West
107.7
PPG
109.0
45.5
RPG
43.5
25.5
APG
22.6
4.4
BPG
4.6
7.3
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic, Norm Powell, Nassir Little

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Return to Competition Reconditioning - PROBABLE
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Return to Competition Reconditioning - PROBABLE
  • Tacko Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Trail Blazers:

  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Knee Inflammation - OUT
  • Damian Lillard Abdomen - OUT
  • CJ McCollum - Chest - OUT
  • Cody Zeller - Health & Safety Protocols - QUESTIONABLE

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The roadie rolls on, with a Sunday-Monday back-to-back, traveling to Golden State on Sunday night then to Sacramento on Monday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, 1-7-2022 at Blazers

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Trail Blazers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter