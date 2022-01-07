Cavs at Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE START OF THE TRIP

Starting off a six game road trip, the Cavaliers are in Portland tonight to face the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second and final time this season these two will play, with Cleveland taking the first meeting at RMFH on November 3.

LAST TIME OUT

In a close game all throughout, the Memphis Grizzlies scored a couple of late baskets to seal the win over the Cavs on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Darius Garland returned to the lineup and promptly made an impact, scoring a game-high 27 points. Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 22 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE POR 21-17 Record 14-23 5th in East Standing 12th in West 107.7 PPG 109.0 45.5 RPG 43.5 25.5 APG 22.6 4.4 BPG 4.6 7.3 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic, Norm Powell, Nassir Little

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Cedi Osman - Return to Competition Reconditioning - PROBABLE



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Return to Competition Reconditioning - PROBABLE



Tacko Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Trail Blazers:

Larry Nance Jr. - Right Knee Inflammation - OUT



Damian Lillard Abdomen - OUT



CJ McCollum - Chest - OUT

