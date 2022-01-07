Cavs at Trail Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE START OF THE TRIP
Starting off a six game road trip, the Cavaliers are in Portland tonight to face the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the second and final time this season these two will play, with Cleveland taking the first meeting at RMFH on November 3.
LAST TIME OUT
In a close game all throughout, the Memphis Grizzlies scored a couple of late baskets to seal the win over the Cavs on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Darius Garland returned to the lineup and promptly made an impact, scoring a game-high 27 points. Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 22 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen
Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic, Norm Powell, Nassir Little
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Trail Blazers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The roadie rolls on, with a Sunday-Monday back-to-back, traveling to Golden State on Sunday night then to Sacramento on Monday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.