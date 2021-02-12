Cavs at Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes All-Star Voting

THE CITY OF ROSES

It's game three of five for the Cavs' West Coast swing - and the first game with a 10PM tip-off on the journey. The Wine & Gold visit the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard in Oregon on Friday night.

LAST TIME OUT

Things never really got off the ground for the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Denver. The Nuggets virtually led the whole way and never let Cleveland get to within striking distance. The high-man for the Cavs was Jarrett Allen with 18 points and a game-high 10 boards in his second consecutive start. Taurean Prince, Dylan Windler, and Isaac Okoro also notched double-figure scoring nights.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE POR 10-16 Record 12-11 12th in East Standing 8th in West 103.6 PPG 115.3 43.7 RPG 44.7 23.2 APG 26.7 5.3 BPG 4.2 8.7 SPG 8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Carmelo Anthony

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Trail Blazers:

CJ McCollum - Left Foot - OUT



Jusuf Nurkic - Right Wrist - OUT



Zach Collins - Left Ankle - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Portland guard C.J. McCollum is a Canton, Ohio native and attended GlenOak High School in Canton



Kevin Love grew up and played his high school basketball in Lake Oswego, Oregon



Blazers guard Rodney Hood played in 66 games with the Wine & Gold between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons



Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spent his first two college basketball seasons (1997-99) playing at Oregon State

