Cavs at Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE CITY OF ROSES
It's game three of five for the Cavs' West Coast swing - and the first game with a 10PM tip-off on the journey. The Wine & Gold visit the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard in Oregon on Friday night.
LAST TIME OUT
Things never really got off the ground for the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Denver. The Nuggets virtually led the whole way and never let Cleveland get to within striking distance. The high-man for the Cavs was Jarrett Allen with 18 points and a game-high 10 boards in his second consecutive start. Taurean Prince, Dylan Windler, and Isaac Okoro also notched double-figure scoring nights.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Carmelo Anthony
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Trail Blazers:
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's the start of a Sunday-Monday back-to-back, when the Cavs travel down the Pacific coast to take on the Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday and the Warriors at Chase Center on Monday.