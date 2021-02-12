Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Blazers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Moda Center at 10:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

All-Star Voting

THE CITY OF ROSES

It's game three of five for the Cavs' West Coast swing - and the first game with a 10PM tip-off on the journey. The Wine & Gold visit the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard in Oregon on Friday night.

LAST TIME OUT

Things never really got off the ground for the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Denver. The Nuggets virtually led the whole way and never let Cleveland get to within striking distance. The high-man for the Cavs was Jarrett Allen with 18 points and a game-high 10 boards in his second consecutive start. Taurean Prince, Dylan Windler, and Isaac Okoro also notched double-figure scoring nights.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
POR
10-16
Record
12-11
12th in East
Standing
8th in West
103.6
PPG
115.3
43.7
RPG
44.7
23.2
APG
26.7
5.3
BPG
4.2
8.7
SPG
8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Carmelo Anthony

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT

    Trail Blazers:

  • CJ McCollum - Left Foot - OUT
  • Jusuf Nurkic - Right Wrist - OUT
  • Zach Collins - Left Ankle - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Portland guard C.J. McCollum is a Canton, Ohio native and attended GlenOak High School in Canton
  • Kevin Love grew up and played his high school basketball in Lake Oswego, Oregon
  • Blazers guard Rodney Hood played in 66 games with the Wine & Gold between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons
  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spent his first two college basketball seasons (1997-99) playing at Oregon State
  • Cavs Two-Way player Marques Bolden and Blazers players Rodney Hood, Harry Giles III and Gary Trent Jr. all played their collegiate careers at Duke

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's the start of a Sunday-Monday back-to-back, when the Cavs travel down the Pacific coast to take on the Clippers at Staples Center on Sunday and the Warriors at Chase Center on Monday.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, 2-12-2021 at Blazers

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Trail Blazers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter