Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

IN THE DESERT
Wrapping up the second back-to-back of the season, the Cavs travel to take on the defending Western Conference champs, Phoenix Suns. The Wine & Gold played the Lakers last night in LA while the Suns are off to a 1-3 start after losing on a buzzer beater on Wednesday.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland fell to the Lakers in LA on Friday night in what turned out to be a competitive matchup. The Cavs undoing was a 16 point fourth quarter. Evan Mobley, however, was a bright spot, scoring 26 points on 10-16 shooting.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love
Suns: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Suns:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The five game stretch away from RMFH comes to a close on Monday in Charlotte to take on reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.