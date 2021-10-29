Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Footprint Center at 10:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

IN THE DESERT

Wrapping up the second back-to-back of the season, the Cavs travel to take on the defending Western Conference champs, Phoenix Suns. The Wine & Gold played the Lakers last night in LA while the Suns are off to a 1-3 start after losing on a buzzer beater on Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fell to the Lakers in LA on Friday night in what turned out to be a competitive matchup. The Cavs undoing was a 16 point fourth quarter. Evan Mobley, however, was a bright spot, scoring 26 points on 10-16 shooting.

Read Friday's recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHX
3-3
Record
1-3
8th in East
Standing
10th in West
105.0
PPG
106.3
46.4
RPG
46.5
25.0
APG
26.0
4.4
BPG
3.0
7.6
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love

Suns: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Suns:

  • Cameron Payne - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • Dario Saric - Right ACL - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The five game stretch away from RMFH comes to a close on Monday in Charlotte to take on reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    NEXT UP:
