Cavs at Suns | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

IN THE DESERT

Wrapping up the second back-to-back of the season, the Cavs travel to take on the defending Western Conference champs, Phoenix Suns. The Wine & Gold played the Lakers last night in LA while the Suns are off to a 1-3 start after losing on a buzzer beater on Wednesday.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fell to the Lakers in LA on Friday night in what turned out to be a competitive matchup. The Cavs undoing was a 16 point fourth quarter. Evan Mobley, however, was a bright spot, scoring 26 points on 10-16 shooting.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHX 3-3 Record 1-3 8th in East Standing 10th in West 105.0 PPG 106.3 46.4 RPG 46.5 25.0 APG 26.0 4.4 BPG 3.0 7.6 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love

Suns: Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD - Back-to-Back



Suns:

Cameron Payne - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT

