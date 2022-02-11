Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

FIRST TIME IN PHILLY

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs travel to the City of Brotherly Love take on the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the second game of a three game road trip for the Cavs before the All-Star festivities begin next weekend.

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday, the Cavs completed their second 20-point comeback win against the Indiana Pacers this season, with the first win coming earlier this week. Several Cavs came up big including newcomer Caris LeVert who had 22 points, five assists, and three steals. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman helped to fuel the Cavs win with 14 points each coming off the bench.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHI 35-21 Record 33-22 2nd in East Standing 5th in East 106.5 PPG 107.8 45.4 RPG 42.1 25.3 APG 23.2 4.3 BPG 5.6 7.2 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love

Sixers: Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Darius Garland - Back - DAY-TO-DAY



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Sixers:

James Harden - Hamstring - OUT

