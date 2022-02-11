Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Wells Fargo Center at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FIRST TIME IN PHILLY

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs travel to the City of Brotherly Love take on the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the second game of a three game road trip for the Cavs before the All-Star festivities begin next weekend.

LAST TIME OUT

On Friday, the Cavs completed their second 20-point comeback win against the Indiana Pacers this season, with the first win coming earlier this week. Several Cavs came up big including newcomer Caris LeVert who had 22 points, five assists, and three steals. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman helped to fuel the Cavs win with 14 points each coming off the bench.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHI
35-21
Record
33-22
2nd in East
Standing
5th in East
106.5
PPG
107.8
45.4
RPG
42.1
25.3
APG
23.2
4.3
BPG
5.6
7.2
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love

Sixers: Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Darius Garland - Back - DAY-TO-DAY
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT

    Sixers:

  • James Harden - Hamstring - OUT
  • Paul Millsap - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs have a two-day break before suiting up in Atlanta to take on the Hawks.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, 76ers, 2-12-2022 at Sixers

