Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FIRST TIME IN PHILLY
On the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs travel to the City of Brotherly Love take on the Philadelphia 76ers. This is the second game of a three game road trip for the Cavs before the All-Star festivities begin next weekend.
LAST TIME OUT
On Friday, the Cavs completed their second 20-point comeback win against the Indiana Pacers this season, with the first win coming earlier this week. Several Cavs came up big including newcomer Caris LeVert who had 22 points, five assists, and three steals. Kevin Love and Cedi Osman helped to fuel the Cavs win with 14 points each coming off the bench.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love
Sixers: Joel Embiid, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Sixers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs have a two-day break before suiting up in Atlanta to take on the Hawks.
