Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE
This is the second meeting of the season between the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, with the first matchup coming in Cleveland on December 27 with the Cavs taking that decision.
LAST TIME OUT
Tuesday's win against the Hawks was about as close a game as you can have. The next night against the Rockets, the Cavs jumped them early and never looked back for a comfortable win. Jarrett Allen put up big numbers yet again and Collin Sexton reached the 20 point mark for the sixth straight game.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler
Sixers: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Sixers:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
After a Saturday night matchup in Philly, the Cavs travel to Houston to play the Rockets and wrap-up the season series between the two teams. After that, it's just one more game before the All-Star Break.