Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Wells Fargo Center at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE

This is the second meeting of the season between the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, with the first matchup coming in Cleveland on December 27 with the Cavs taking that decision.

LAST TIME OUT

Tuesday's win against the Hawks was about as close a game as you can have. The next night against the Rockets, the Cavs jumped them early and never looked back for a comfortable win. Jarrett Allen put up big numbers yet again and Collin Sexton reached the 20 point mark for the sixth straight game.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
PHI
12-21
Record
22-11
14th in East
Standing
1st in East
104.3
PPG
113.9
43.4
RPG
45.8
24.3
APG
23.3
5.3
BPG
6.1
8.3
SPG
8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler

Sixers: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Sixers:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Sixers guard Danny Green was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in 2009 (46th overall) and played his first 20 NBA games with the team
  • Cavs forward Cedi Osman and Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz were teammates with the Turkish professional basketball team Anadolu Efes before their NBA arrival
  • Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova and Sixers guard Ben Simmons are both natives of Australia

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    After a Saturday night matchup in Philly, the Cavs travel to Houston to play the Rockets and wrap-up the season series between the two teams. After that, it's just one more game before the All-Star Break.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, 76ers, 2-27-2021 at Sixers

