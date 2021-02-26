Cavs at Sixers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE

This is the second meeting of the season between the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, with the first matchup coming in Cleveland on December 27 with the Cavs taking that decision.

LAST TIME OUT

Tuesday's win against the Hawks was about as close a game as you can have. The next night against the Rockets, the Cavs jumped them early and never looked back for a comfortable win. Jarrett Allen put up big numbers yet again and Collin Sexton reached the 20 point mark for the sixth straight game.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE PHI 12-21 Record 22-11 14th in East Standing 1st in East 104.3 PPG 113.9 43.4 RPG 45.8 24.3 APG 23.3 5.3 BPG 6.1 8.3 SPG 8.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Jarrett Allen, Dylan Windler

Sixers: Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Sixers:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Sixers guard Danny Green was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in 2009 (46th overall) and played his first 20 NBA games with the team



Cavs forward Cedi Osman and Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz were teammates with the Turkish professional basketball team Anadolu Efes before their NBA arrival

