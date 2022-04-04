Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ONE LAST TIME ON THE ROAD
Kicking off the last road trip of the season, the Orlando Magic welcome the Wine & Gold to what will be the team's first visit to Amway Center this season. The previous two games against the Magic occurred at RMFH with the Cavs winning both in front of the home crowd.
LAST TIME OUT
Despite being one of the Cavaliers' best-played games of the past month, the team fell against the Sixers who were propelled by the monster performance of MVP candidate Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks). Lamar Stevens' energy and hustle off the bench proved vital in competing with the Sixers all night long. The Philly native tallied 18 points and three blocked shots in 26 minutes of play.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love
Magic: Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Magic:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets this Friday in their final away game of the season. Then, the team comes home Sunday to take on the Bucks for the season finale.
