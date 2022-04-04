Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Amway Center at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

ONE LAST TIME ON THE ROAD

Kicking off the last road trip of the season, the Orlando Magic welcome the Wine & Gold to what will be the team's first visit to Amway Center this season. The previous two games against the Magic occurred at RMFH with the Cavs winning both in front of the home crowd.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite being one of the Cavaliers' best-played games of the past month, the team fell against the Sixers who were propelled by the monster performance of MVP candidate Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks). Lamar Stevens' energy and hustle off the bench proved vital in competing with the Sixers all night long. The Philly native tallied 18 points and three blocked shots in 26 minutes of play.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
ORL
43-36
Record
20-59
7th in East
Standing
15th in East
107.4
PPG
103.8
44.3
RPG
44.3
25.1
APG
23.5
4.2
BPG
4.5
7.1
SPG
6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT

    Magic:

  • Franz Wagner - Ankle - Day-to-Day
  • Admiral Schofield - Knee - Day-to-Day
  • Cole Anthony - Toe - Day-to-Day
  • Jalen Suggs - Ankle - Day-to-Day
  • Wendell Carter Jr. - Wrist - OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac - Right Hamstring - OUT
  • Bol Bol - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets this Friday in their final away game of the season. Then, the team comes home Sunday to take on the Bucks for the season finale.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Magic, 4-5-2022 at Magic

