Cavs at Magic | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

ONE LAST TIME ON THE ROAD

Kicking off the last road trip of the season, the Orlando Magic welcome the Wine & Gold to what will be the team's first visit to Amway Center this season. The previous two games against the Magic occurred at RMFH with the Cavs winning both in front of the home crowd.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite being one of the Cavaliers' best-played games of the past month, the team fell against the Sixers who were propelled by the monster performance of MVP candidate Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks). Lamar Stevens' energy and hustle off the bench proved vital in competing with the Sixers all night long. The Philly native tallied 18 points and three blocked shots in 26 minutes of play.

Read Sunday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE ORL 43-36 Record 20-59 7th in East Standing 15th in East 107.4 PPG 103.8 44.3 RPG 44.3 25.1 APG 23.5 4.2 BPG 4.5 7.1 SPG 6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Kevin Love

Magic: Markelle Fultz, Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Magic:

Franz Wagner - Ankle - Day-to-Day

Admiral Schofield - Knee - Day-to-Day

Cole Anthony - Toe - Day-to-Day

Jalen Suggs - Ankle - Day-to-Day

Wendell Carter Jr. - Wrist - OUT

Jonathan Isaac - Right Hamstring - OUT