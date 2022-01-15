Cavs at Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE FINALE OF THE TRIP

It is here, the last game of this six-game, nine-day road trip out west. The Cavs wrap it up tonight taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC is coming off a win over the Nets on Thursday to snap a five game losing streak.

LAST TIME OUT

Got a third win in row and improved to 4-1 on the trip with a win over the Spurs in Texas. Darius Garland led the way, scoring a game-high 32 points and handing out eight assists. Jarrett Allen had a 17-point, 16-assist double-double while Evan Mobley had 15 and Cedi Osman had 14.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE OKC 25-18 Record 14-27 6th in East Standing 14th in West 107.5 PPG 100.8 45.5 RPG 45.8 25.4 APG 21.0 4.4 BPG 4.8 7.2 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Thunder:

Isaiah Roby - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

