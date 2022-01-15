Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Paycom Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE FINALE OF THE TRIP

It is here, the last game of this six-game, nine-day road trip out west. The Cavs wrap it up tonight taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC is coming off a win over the Nets on Thursday to snap a five game losing streak.

LAST TIME OUT

Got a third win in row and improved to 4-1 on the trip with a win over the Spurs in Texas. Darius Garland led the way, scoring a game-high 32 points and handing out eight assists. Jarrett Allen had a 17-point, 16-assist double-double while Evan Mobley had 15 and Cedi Osman had 14.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
OKC
25-18
Record
14-27
6th in East
Standing
14th in West
107.5
PPG
100.8
45.5
RPG
45.8
25.4
APG
21.0
4.4
BPG
4.8
7.2
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Thunder:

  • Isaiah Roby - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Kenrich Williams - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    After a long spell on the road, the Cavs play six of their next eight at home, beginning with a MLK Day game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Thunder, 1-15-2022 at Thunder

