Cavs at Thunder | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE FINALE OF THE TRIP
It is here, the last game of this six-game, nine-day road trip out west. The Cavs wrap it up tonight taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC is coming off a win over the Nets on Thursday to snap a five game losing streak.
LAST TIME OUT
Got a third win in row and improved to 4-1 on the trip with a win over the Spurs in Texas. Darius Garland led the way, scoring a game-high 32 points and handing out eight assists. Jarrett Allen had a 17-point, 16-assist double-double while Evan Mobley had 15 and Cedi Osman had 14.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Thunder:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
After a long spell on the road, the Cavs play six of their next eight at home, beginning with a MLK Day game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
