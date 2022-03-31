Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Madison Square Garden at 1:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

IN THE GARDEN AGAIN

Kicking off the second of two back-to-backs this week, the Cavs take on the New York Knicks for the final time this season. The Wine & Gold lead the season series 2-0.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavaliers fell to the red hot Atlanta Hawks this past Thursday in what was a total blowout, losing 131-107. Despite the frustrating defeat, new two-way signee Moses Brown had his best game as a Cavalier with 15 points and 13 boards.

Read Thursday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NYK
42-35
Record
34-43
7th in East
Standing
12th in East
107.2
PPG
106.4
44.3
RPG
46.2
25.1
APG
21.6
4.2
BPG
4.8
7.1
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Moses Brown

Knicks: R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT

    Knicks:

  • Miles McBride - Knee - Day-to-Day
  • Nerlens Noel - Foot - OUT
  • Julius Randle - Quadriceps - OUT
  • Quentin Grimes - Knee - OUT
  • Derrick Rose - Ankle - OUT
  • Cam Reddish - Shoulder - OUT
  • Kemba Walker - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    For their penultimate home game, the Cavs will host the Sixers on Sunday and then head to Orlando to take on the Magic this upcoming Tuesday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Knicks, 4-2-2022 at Knicks

    Cavaliers

    Knicks

    4-2-2022 at Knicks

