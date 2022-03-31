Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Game Notes

IN THE GARDEN AGAIN

Kicking off the second of two back-to-backs this week, the Cavs take on the New York Knicks for the final time this season. The Wine & Gold lead the season series 2-0.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavaliers fell to the red hot Atlanta Hawks this past Thursday in what was a total blowout, losing 131-107. Despite the frustrating defeat, new two-way signee Moses Brown had his best game as a Cavalier with 15 points and 13 boards.

Read Thursday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NYK 42-35 Record 34-43 7th in East Standing 12th in East 107.2 PPG 106.4 44.3 RPG 46.2 25.1 APG 21.6 4.2 BPG 4.8 7.1 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Moses Brown

Knicks: R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Evan Mobley - Ankle - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Dean Wade - Knee - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Ankle - OUT



Knicks:

Miles McBride - Knee - Day-to-Day



Nerlens Noel - Foot - OUT



Julius Randle - Quadriceps - OUT



Quentin Grimes - Knee - OUT



Derrick Rose - Ankle - OUT



Cam Reddish - Shoulder - OUT

