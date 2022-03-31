Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
IN THE GARDEN AGAIN
Kicking off the second of two back-to-backs this week, the Cavs take on the New York Knicks for the final time this season. The Wine & Gold lead the season series 2-0.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavaliers fell to the red hot Atlanta Hawks this past Thursday in what was a total blowout, losing 131-107. Despite the frustrating defeat, new two-way signee Moses Brown had his best game as a Cavalier with 15 points and 13 boards.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Moses Brown
Knicks: R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Knicks:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
For their penultimate home game, the Cavs will host the Sixers on Sunday and then head to Orlando to take on the Magic this upcoming Tuesday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.