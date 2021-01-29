Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
THE FIRST OF TWO ON THE ROAD
For the fifth time this season, including the preseason, the Cavs and New York Knicks will face off. Today's game at Madison Square Garden will be the first of two straight on the road for the Cavaliers.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs played the Pistons to a victory on Wednesday. Collin Sexton had a 29-points, Andre Drummond scored 23 points and 16-rebounds of his own while Taurean had 16 points off the bench.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Knicks: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs fly to Minneapolis to take on the No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards and the T-Wolves. These two teams will meet again on Monday, but in Cleveland.