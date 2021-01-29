Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Madison Square Garden at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

THE FIRST OF TWO ON THE ROAD

For the fifth time this season, including the preseason, the Cavs and New York Knicks will face off. Today's game at Madison Square Garden will be the first of two straight on the road for the Cavaliers.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs played the Pistons to a victory on Wednesday. Collin Sexton had a 29-points, Andre Drummond scored 23 points and 16-rebounds of his own while Taurean had 16 points off the bench.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Knicks: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Abdominal Strain - QUESTIONABLE

    Knicks:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs center Andre Drummond was born in Mount Vernon, New York
  • Knicks guard Alec Burks played in 34 games for the Cavs in 2018-19
  • Omari Spellman was born in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Knicks guard Austin Rivers was named after Cavaliers legend Austin Carr

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs fly to Minneapolis to take on the No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards and the T-Wolves. These two teams will meet again on Monday, but in Cleveland.

