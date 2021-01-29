Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Today's Game Notes

THE FIRST OF TWO ON THE ROAD

For the fifth time this season, including the preseason, the Cavs and New York Knicks will face off. Today's game at Madison Square Garden will be the first of two straight on the road for the Cavaliers.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs played the Pistons to a victory on Wednesday. Collin Sexton had a 29-points, Andre Drummond scored 23 points and 16-rebounds of his own while Taurean had 16 points off the bench.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Knicks: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs: