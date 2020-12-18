Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
LAST PRESEASON TUNE-UP
The Cavs stay in NYC for the last preseason game, as they play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. This is both squads last exhibition game before the regular season starts next week.
LAST TIME OUT
After jumping out to an 18-point lead, the Knicks fought back in the fourth quarter behind Kevin Knox's 16 points and Julius Randle's 18. The Cavs were led by Andre Drummond who notched a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in 21 minutes of work.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton
Pacers: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Knicks:
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
With the preseason wrapping up tonight, the regular season tips-off on Wednesday, December 23 for Cleveland, as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for opening night.