Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Game Notes

LAST PRESEASON TUNE-UP

The Cavs stay in NYC for the last preseason game, as they play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. This is both squads last exhibition game before the regular season starts next week.

LAST TIME OUT

After jumping out to an 18-point lead, the Knicks fought back in the fourth quarter behind Kevin Knox's 16 points and Julius Randle's 18. The Cavs were led by Andre Drummond who notched a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in 21 minutes of work.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE NYK 19-46 19-20 Record 21-45 15th in East 19-20 Standing 12th in East 106.9 PPG 105.8 44.2 RPG 46.5 23.1 APG 22.1 3.2 BPG 4.7 6.9 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton

Pacers: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT



Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. (Head; Concussion) - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT



Dante Exum (Left Hip; Soreness) - DOUBTFUL



Levi Randolph (Left Ankle; Soreness) - QUESTIONABLE



Charles Matthews (Right Knee; Soreness) - PROBABLE



Cedi Osman (Right Ankle; Sprain) - PROBABLE



Collin Sexton (Right Ankle; Sprain) - PROBABLE



Knicks:

Michael Kidd Gilchrist (illness) - OUT



Austin Rivers (sore right groin) - OUT



Frank Ntilikina (sore left Achilles) - DOUBTFUL



Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) - DOUBTFUL



Subject to change* CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson played in four games for the Cavaliers during the 1990-91 season.

