Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Madison Square Garden at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

LAST PRESEASON TUNE-UP

The Cavs stay in NYC for the last preseason game, as they play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. This is both squads last exhibition game before the regular season starts next week.

LAST TIME OUT

After jumping out to an 18-point lead, the Knicks fought back in the fourth quarter behind Kevin Knox's 16 points and Julius Randle's 18. The Cavs were led by Andre Drummond who notched a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in 21 minutes of work.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE
NYK
19-46
19-20 Record
21-45
15th in East
19-20 Standing
12th in East
106.9
PPG
105.8
44.2
RPG
46.5
23.1
APG
22.1
3.2
BPG
4.7
6.9
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Collin Sexton

Pacers: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT
  • Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. (Head; Concussion) - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT
  • Dante Exum (Left Hip; Soreness) - DOUBTFUL
  • Levi Randolph (Left Ankle; Soreness) - QUESTIONABLE
  • Charles Matthews (Right Knee; Soreness) - PROBABLE
  • Cedi Osman (Right Ankle; Sprain) - PROBABLE
  • Collin Sexton (Right Ankle; Sprain) - PROBABLE

    Knicks:

  • Michael Kidd Gilchrist (illness) - OUT
  • Austin Rivers (sore right groin) - OUT
  • Frank Ntilikina (sore left Achilles) - DOUBTFUL
  • Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) - DOUBTFUL

    Subject to change*

    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson played in four games for the Cavaliers during the 1990-91 season.
  • Cavs center Andre Drummond was born in Mount Vernon, New York

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    With the preseason wrapping up tonight, the regular season tips-off on Wednesday, December 23 for Cleveland, as they welcome the Charlotte Hornets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for opening night.

    NEXT UP:
