Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

A TRIP TO THE BIG APPLE

Cleveland hits the road for the first time this preseason, as they travel east to New York City for a matchup against the New York Knicks. The Knicks last played on Sunday in Detroit and own a 1-1 preseason record.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold fought back from an early 26-6 first quarter deficit on Monday against the Pacers. Indiana's first quarter lead was just two as the score was close until the fourth quarter. Dante Exum netted 15 of his game-high 23 in the final frame as the Cavs came out on top, 116-106, to stay undefeated in the preseason.

Read Monday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE NYK 19-46 19-20 Record 21-45 15th in East 19-20 Standing 12th in East 106.9 PPG 105.8 44.2 RPG 46.5 23.1 APG 22.1 3.2 BPG 4.7 6.9 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dante Exum

Pacers: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT



Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - OUT



Charles Matthews (Right Knee; Soreness) - QUESTIONABLE



Larry Nance Jr. (Head; Concussion) - OUT



Cedi Osman (Right Ankle; Sprain) - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT



Collin Sexton (Right Ankle; Sprain) - OUT



Knicks: TBD

Subject to change* CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Knicks guard Alec Burks played in 34 games for the Cavs in 2018-19



Knicks forward Omari Spellman was born in Cleveland, Ohio

