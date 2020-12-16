Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Madison Square Garden at 7:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

A TRIP TO THE BIG APPLE

Cleveland hits the road for the first time this preseason, as they travel east to New York City for a matchup against the New York Knicks. The Knicks last played on Sunday in Detroit and own a 1-1 preseason record.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold fought back from an early 26-6 first quarter deficit on Monday against the Pacers. Indiana's first quarter lead was just two as the score was close until the fourth quarter. Dante Exum netted 15 of his game-high 23 in the final frame as the Cavs came out on top, 116-106, to stay undefeated in the preseason.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE
NYK
19-46
19-20 Record
21-45
15th in East
19-20 Standing
12th in East
106.9
PPG
105.8
44.2
RPG
46.5
23.1
APG
22.1
3.2
BPG
4.7
6.9
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dante Exum

Pacers: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT
  • Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - OUT
  • Charles Matthews (Right Knee; Soreness) - QUESTIONABLE
  • Larry Nance Jr. (Head; Concussion) - OUT
  • Cedi Osman (Right Ankle; Sprain) - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT
  • Collin Sexton (Right Ankle; Sprain) - OUT

    Knicks:

    TBD


    Subject to change*

    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Knicks guard Alec Burks played in 34 games for the Cavs in 2018-19
  • Knicks forward Omari Spellman was born in Cleveland, Ohio
  • Knicks guard Austin Rivers was named after Cavaliers legend Austin Carr

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The last preseason game for the Cavs (and the Knicks) will be on Friday at MSG. Cleveland's regular season tips-off on Wednesday, December 23 at home against Charlotte.

