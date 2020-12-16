Cavs at Knicks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
A TRIP TO THE BIG APPLE
Cleveland hits the road for the first time this preseason, as they travel east to New York City for a matchup against the New York Knicks. The Knicks last played on Sunday in Detroit and own a 1-1 preseason record.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold fought back from an early 26-6 first quarter deficit on Monday against the Pacers. Indiana's first quarter lead was just two as the score was close until the fourth quarter. Dante Exum netted 15 of his game-high 23 in the final frame as the Cavs came out on top, 116-106, to stay undefeated in the preseason.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Dante Exum
Pacers: Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Knicks:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The last preseason game for the Cavs (and the Knicks) will be on Friday at MSG. Cleveland's regular season tips-off on Wednesday, December 23 at home against Charlotte.