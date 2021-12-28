Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Smoothie King Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A DAY IN THE BIG EASY

The Cavs are looking to start a new win streak tonight when traveling to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans got off to a slow start, but have played better of late, winning five of their last seven.

LAST TIME OUT

On Sunday evening, the Cavs blasted the shorthanded Raptors by 45 points inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams were shorthanded, but the Cavs turned it on over the last three quarters, hitting on 22 three pointers on the night. In Kevin Love's first start of the season, he scored a team-high-tying 22 (Darius Garland also scored 22). Lauri Markkanen scored 20 and Dean Wade added in 17 of his own.

Read Sunday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NOP
20-13
Record
12-22
5th in East
Standing
14th in West
107.9
PPG
105.0
45.5
RPG
46.7
25.5
APG
24.6
4.4
BPG
4.0
7.8
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Pelicans: Devonte' Graham, Josh Hart, Willy Hernangomez

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Health & Safety Protocols - QUESTIONABLE
  • Evan Mobley - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Pelicans:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    There is just two games left this year, traveling to DC to face the Wizards on Thursday then coming home Friday to host the Atlanta Hawks on New Year's Eve.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Pelicans, 12-28-2021 at Pelicans

