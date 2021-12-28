Cavs at Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A DAY IN THE BIG EASY

The Cavs are looking to start a new win streak tonight when traveling to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans got off to a slow start, but have played better of late, winning five of their last seven.

LAST TIME OUT

On Sunday evening, the Cavs blasted the shorthanded Raptors by 45 points inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams were shorthanded, but the Cavs turned it on over the last three quarters, hitting on 22 three pointers on the night. In Kevin Love's first start of the season, he scored a team-high-tying 22 (Darius Garland also scored 22). Lauri Markkanen scored 20 and Dean Wade added in 17 of his own.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NOP 20-13 Record 12-22 5th in East Standing 14th in West 107.9 PPG 105.0 45.5 RPG 46.7 25.5 APG 24.6 4.4 BPG 4.0 7.8 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love

Pelicans: Devonte' Graham, Josh Hart, Willy Hernangomez

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Health & Safety Protocols - QUESTIONABLE



Evan Mobley - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Ed Davis - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



RJ Nembhard - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

