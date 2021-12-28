Cavs at Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
A DAY IN THE BIG EASY
The Cavs are looking to start a new win streak tonight when traveling to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans got off to a slow start, but have played better of late, winning five of their last seven.
LAST TIME OUT
On Sunday evening, the Cavs blasted the shorthanded Raptors by 45 points inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Both teams were shorthanded, but the Cavs turned it on over the last three quarters, hitting on 22 three pointers on the night. In Kevin Love's first start of the season, he scored a team-high-tying 22 (Darius Garland also scored 22). Lauri Markkanen scored 20 and Dean Wade added in 17 of his own.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Love
Pelicans: Devonte' Graham, Josh Hart, Willy Hernangomez
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pelicans:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
There is just two games left this year, traveling to DC to face the Wizards on Thursday then coming home Friday to host the Atlanta Hawks on New Year's Eve.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.