Cavs at Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
WE'RE BACK
The start of the second half of the season starts tonight in the Big Easy against the New Orleans Pelicans and former No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson. This is New Orleans's second game after the break, playing at home last night against the Timberwolves.
LAST TIME OUT
It was more than a week ago when the Cavs last took the floor - a tough home loss to the Indiana Pacers. Turnovers haunted the Wine & Gold from the opening tip as Cleveland coughed it up 25 times. Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen each doubled-up - Sexton with 32 points and 10 assists; Allen with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Read March third's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pelicans:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The fast-and-furious second half schedule continues on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks then on Tuesday in Miami against the Heat.