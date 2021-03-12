Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Smoothie King Center at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

WE'RE BACK

The start of the second half of the season starts tonight in the Big Easy against the New Orleans Pelicans and former No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson. This is New Orleans's second game after the break, playing at home last night against the Timberwolves.

LAST TIME OUT

It was more than a week ago when the Cavs last took the floor - a tough home loss to the Indiana Pacers. Turnovers haunted the Wine & Gold from the opening tip as Cleveland coughed it up 25 times. Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen each doubled-up - Sexton with 32 points and 10 assists; Allen with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Read March third's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NOP
14-22
Record
15-22
13th in East
Standing
13th in West
104.6
PPG
115.2
43.8
RPG
46.2
23.6
APG
25.6
5.2
BPG
4.1
8.4
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Groin Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT

    Pelicans:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Pelicans players Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram and Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. were all teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers
  • Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons
  • Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin was the General Manager of the Cavaliers from 2014-2017
  • Cavs guard Collin Sexton and Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. both played their college ball at Alabama

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The fast-and-furious second half schedule continues on Sunday in Atlanta against the Hawks then on Tuesday in Miami against the Heat.

    Cavaliers, Pelicans, 3-12-2021 at Pelicans

