Cavs at Pelicans | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

WE'RE BACK

The start of the second half of the season starts tonight in the Big Easy against the New Orleans Pelicans and former No. 1 overall pick, Zion Williamson. This is New Orleans's second game after the break, playing at home last night against the Timberwolves.

LAST TIME OUT

It was more than a week ago when the Cavs last took the floor - a tough home loss to the Indiana Pacers. Turnovers haunted the Wine & Gold from the opening tip as Cleveland coughed it up 25 times. Collin Sexton and Jarrett Allen each doubled-up - Sexton with 32 points and 10 assists; Allen with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Read March third's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NOP 14-22 Record 15-22 13th in East Standing 13th in West 104.6 PPG 115.2 43.8 RPG 46.2 23.6 APG 25.6 5.2 BPG 4.1 8.4 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Pelicans: Zion Williamson, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Groin Strain - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Pelicans: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Pelicans players Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram and Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. were all teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers



Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova and Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe were teammates on the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons



Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin was the General Manager of the Cavaliers from 2014-2017

