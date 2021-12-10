Cavs at Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
TO THE LAND OF 10,000 LAKES
Two of the younger, more exciting squads in the NBA face off tonight, as the Cavs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves inside Target Center. An up an down first quarter of the season sees the Wolves sitting below .500 and losing four straight after winning seven of eight.
LAST TIME OUT
A mid-week home game against the Bulls was just what the Wine & Gold needed to get back on track. The Cleveland defense bothered Chicago all night as the Cavs got a double-digit win to get back in the win column. Darius Garland scored 24 points, Jarrett Allen double-up, and Evan Mobley recorded five blocks on the night.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley
Timberwolves: Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Timberwolves:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
This busy week of hoops will wrap-up tomorrow night at home as the Sacramento Kings come to Cleveland. The Cavs will then host the Heat on Monday night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.