Cavs at Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Target Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

TO THE LAND OF 10,000 LAKES

Two of the younger, more exciting squads in the NBA face off tonight, as the Cavs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves inside Target Center. An up an down first quarter of the season sees the Wolves sitting below .500 and losing four straight after winning seven of eight.

LAST TIME OUT

A mid-week home game against the Bulls was just what the Wine & Gold needed to get back on track. The Cleveland defense bothered Chicago all night as the Cavs got a double-digit win to get back in the win column. Darius Garland scored 24 points, Jarrett Allen double-up, and Evan Mobley recorded five blocks on the night.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIN
14-12
Record
11-14
7th in East
Standing
9th in West
105.0
PPG
107.8
45.0
RPG
45.6
24.5
APG
23.0
4.4
BPG
5.9
7.4
SPG
8.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley

Timberwolves: Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Right Knee - OUT

    Timberwolves:

  • D'Angelo Russell - QUESTIONABLE

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    This busy week of hoops will wrap-up tomorrow night at home as the Sacramento Kings come to Cleveland. The Cavs will then host the Heat on Monday night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

