Cavs at Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

TO THE LAND OF 10,000 LAKES

Two of the younger, more exciting squads in the NBA face off tonight, as the Cavs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves inside Target Center. An up an down first quarter of the season sees the Wolves sitting below .500 and losing four straight after winning seven of eight.

LAST TIME OUT

A mid-week home game against the Bulls was just what the Wine & Gold needed to get back on track. The Cleveland defense bothered Chicago all night as the Cavs got a double-digit win to get back in the win column. Darius Garland scored 24 points, Jarrett Allen double-up, and Evan Mobley recorded five blocks on the night.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIN 14-12 Record 11-14 7th in East Standing 9th in West 105.0 PPG 107.8 45.0 RPG 45.6 24.5 APG 23.0 4.4 BPG 5.9 7.4 SPG 8.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley

Timberwolves: Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Right Knee - OUT



Timberwolves: