Cavs at Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

THE LAND OF 10,000 LAKES

The Cavs and Minnesota Timberwolves play the first of two in a row against each other on Sunday night at Target Center. The two will play each other again the next night in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fell to the Knicks on Friday night in New York City. It was a tight game throughout until about the mid-way point of the third when the Knicks started to pull away. Darius Garland scored a team-high (and career-high) in points with 24 in his second game back in the starting lineup.

Read Friday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIN 9-10 Record 4-14 7th in East Standing 15th in West 104.2 PPG 106.6 43.6 RPG 44.1 23.4 APG 23.9 5.0 BPG 5.6 9.9 SPG 8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr.

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Right Abdominal Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Timberwolves:

Jarrett Culver - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Ashton Hagans - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Juancho Hernangomez - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT



Naz Reid - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



D'Angelo Russell - Right Quad Contusion - QUESTIONABLE



Karl-Anthony Towns - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love spent six seasons with Minnesota (2008-2014)



Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell played his collegiate career at The Ohio State University



Cavs players Isaac Okoro (Atlanta, GA) and Collin Sexton (Matietta, GA), and Wolves players Anthony Edwards (Atlanta, GA), and Ashton Hagans (Cartersville, GA) were all born in the state of Georgia

