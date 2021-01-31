Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Target Center at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Today's Game Notes

THE LAND OF 10,000 LAKES

The Cavs and Minnesota Timberwolves play the first of two in a row against each other on Sunday night at Target Center. The two will play each other again the next night in Cleveland.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland fell to the Knicks on Friday night in New York City. It was a tight game throughout until about the mid-way point of the third when the Knicks started to pull away. Darius Garland scored a team-high (and career-high) in points with 24 in his second game back in the starting lineup.

Read Friday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIN
9-10
Record
4-14
7th in East
Standing
15th in West
104.2
PPG
106.6
43.6
RPG
44.1
23.4
APG
23.9
5.0
BPG
5.6
9.9
SPG
8.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr.

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Right Abdominal Strain - QUESTIONABLE

    Timberwolves:

  • Jarrett Culver - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Ashton Hagans - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Juancho Hernangomez - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Naz Reid - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • D'Angelo Russell - Right Quad Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
  • Karl-Anthony Towns - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love spent six seasons with Minnesota (2008-2014)
  • Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell played his collegiate career at The Ohio State University
  • Cavs players Isaac Okoro (Atlanta, GA) and Collin Sexton (Matietta, GA), and Wolves players Anthony Edwards (Atlanta, GA), and Ashton Hagans (Cartersville, GA) were all born in the state of Georgia
  • Cavs players Jarrett Allen (Austin, TX), Marques Bolden (Dallas, TX), Damyean Dotson (Houston, TX) and Taurean Prince (San Marcos, TX), and Minnesota players Jarrett Culver (Lubbock, TX) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Houston, TX) were all born in the state of Texas.

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's the Cavs & Wolves again on Monday night, but this time, the two square off in downtown Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

    NEXT UP:
