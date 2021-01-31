Cavs at Timberwolves | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.
THE LAND OF 10,000 LAKES
The Cavs and Minnesota Timberwolves play the first of two in a row against each other on Sunday night at Target Center. The two will play each other again the next night in Cleveland.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland fell to the Knicks on Friday night in New York City. It was a tight game throughout until about the mid-way point of the third when the Knicks started to pull away. Darius Garland scored a team-high (and career-high) in points with 24 in his second game back in the starting lineup.
Read Friday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
|CLE
|
|MIN
|9-10
|Record
|4-14
|7th in East
|Standing
|15th in West
|104.2
|PPG
|106.6
|43.6
|RPG
|44.1
|23.4
|APG
|23.9
|5.0
|BPG
|5.6
|9.9
|SPG
|8.6
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr.
Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
Lamar Stevens - Right Abdominal Strain - QUESTIONABLE
Timberwolves:
Jarrett Culver - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
Ashton Hagans - G-League Two-Way - OUT
Juancho Hernangomez - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT
Naz Reid - Right Wrist Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
D'Angelo Russell - Right Quad Contusion - QUESTIONABLE
Karl-Anthony Towns - Health and Safety Protocols - OUT
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
Cavs forward Kevin Love spent six seasons with Minnesota (2008-2014)
Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell played his collegiate career at The Ohio State University
Cavs players Isaac Okoro (Atlanta, GA) and Collin Sexton (Matietta, GA), and Wolves players Anthony Edwards (Atlanta, GA), and Ashton Hagans (Cartersville, GA) were all born in the state of Georgia
Cavs players Jarrett Allen (Austin, TX), Marques Bolden (Dallas, TX), Damyean Dotson (Houston, TX) and Taurean Prince (San Marcos, TX), and Minnesota players Jarrett Culver (Lubbock, TX) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Houston, TX) were all born in the state of Texas.
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's the Cavs & Wolves again on Monday night, but this time, the two square off in downtown Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.