Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A DATE AGAINST THE CHAMPS

Cleveland looks for win No. 6 in a row tonight when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are sitting near the top of the East, but will be playing without Giannis as he is in health & safety protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold dominated the Houston Rockets from the opening tip on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro led the way on offense with scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively. Dean Wade doubled-up with 12 and 10 and Ricky Rubio handed out 12 assists.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIL 18-12 Record 19-11 4th in East Standing 2nd in East 106.6 PPG 110.6 45.0 RPG 47.3 24.9 APG 22.9 4.5 BPG 4.4 7.5 SPG 7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love

Bucks: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

