Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

A DATE AGAINST THE CHAMPS
Cleveland looks for win No. 6 in a row tonight when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are sitting near the top of the East, but will be playing without Giannis as he is in health & safety protocols.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold dominated the Houston Rockets from the opening tip on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro led the way on offense with scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively. Dean Wade doubled-up with 12 and 10 and Ricky Rubio handed out 12 assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love
Bucks: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bucks:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a quick turnaround after tonight's game, as the Cavs have to travel south to Atlanta to take on the Hawks tomorrow night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.