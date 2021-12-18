Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Bucks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Fiserv Forum at 9:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A DATE AGAINST THE CHAMPS

Cleveland looks for win No. 6 in a row tonight when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are sitting near the top of the East, but will be playing without Giannis as he is in health & safety protocols.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold dominated the Houston Rockets from the opening tip on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro led the way on offense with scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively. Dean Wade doubled-up with 12 and 10 and Ricky Rubio handed out 12 assists.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIL
18-12
Record
19-11
4th in East
Standing
2nd in East
106.6
PPG
110.6
45.0
RPG
47.3
24.9
APG
22.9
4.5
BPG
4.4
7.5
SPG
7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love

Bucks: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Bucks:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a quick turnaround after tonight's game, as the Cavs have to travel south to Atlanta to take on the Hawks tomorrow night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Bucks, 12-18-2021 at Bucks

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Bucks

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter