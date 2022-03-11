Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
WELCOME TO MIAMI
The Wine & Gold's three game trip continues tonight against the top team in the East, the Miami Heat. This is the third and final meeting this season, as the Cavs are going for the sweep. Cleveland won on the road on December 1 and at home on December 13.
LAST TIME OUT
Darius Garland dropped a career-high 41 points on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, and the Cavs needed all 41, coming from behind and hanging on for the 127-124 win on the road. Evan Mobley doubled-up with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen added 21 points, and Lamar Stevens made a game-saving block late in the fourth.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Rajon Rondo, Cedi Osman
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Heat:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs travel after this one, going to Chicago to take on the Bulls tomorrow night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.