Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FTX Arena at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

WELCOME TO MIAMI

The Wine & Gold's three game trip continues tonight against the top team in the East, the Miami Heat. This is the third and final meeting this season, as the Cavs are going for the sweep. Cleveland won on the road on December 1 and at home on December 13.

LAST TIME OUT

Darius Garland dropped a career-high 41 points on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, and the Cavs needed all 41, coming from behind and hanging on for the 127-124 win on the road. Evan Mobley doubled-up with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen added 21 points, and Lamar Stevens made a game-saving block late in the fourth.

Read Tuesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIA
38-27
Record
44-23
6th in East
Standing
1st in East
106.9
PPG
106.4
44.7
RPG
44.3
25.2
APG
25.7
4.3
BPG
3.4
7.2
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Rajon Rondo, Cedi Osman

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - DOUBTFUL
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT

    Heat:

  • Caleb Martin - Left Knee Hyperextension - Day-to-Day
  • Jimmy Butler - Day-to-Day
  • Markieff Morris - Neck/Reconditioning - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs travel after this one, going to Chicago to take on the Bulls tomorrow night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Heat, 3-11-2022 at Heat

