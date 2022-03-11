Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

WELCOME TO MIAMI

The Wine & Gold's three game trip continues tonight against the top team in the East, the Miami Heat. This is the third and final meeting this season, as the Cavs are going for the sweep. Cleveland won on the road on December 1 and at home on December 13.

LAST TIME OUT

Darius Garland dropped a career-high 41 points on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers, and the Cavs needed all 41, coming from behind and hanging on for the 127-124 win on the road. Evan Mobley doubled-up with 22 points and 12 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen added 21 points, and Lamar Stevens made a game-saving block late in the fourth.

Read Tuesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIA 38-27 Record 44-23 6th in East Standing 1st in East 106.9 PPG 106.4 44.7 RPG 44.3 25.2 APG 25.7 4.3 BPG 3.4 7.2 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Rajon Rondo, Cedi Osman

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Caris LeVert - Right Foot - DOUBTFUL



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Heat:

Caleb Martin - Left Knee Hyperextension - Day-to-Day



Jimmy Butler - Day-to-Day

