Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

AN ESCAPE TO THE FLORIDA WARMTH

To start a three game road trip, the Cavs make a stop in Florida to take on the Miami Heat. Cleveland fell to the Heat right after the All-Star Break in Miami and Erik Spoelstra's squad has won three in a row.

LAST TIME OUT

A strong first half on Thursday was overshadowed by a second half in which the Cavs struggled against the 76ers, scoring just 38 points in the final two frames. Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova made their return to the rotation and impacted the game right away. Love hit his first three shots and finished with 13 first quarter points. Delly did not score but handed out five assists.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIA 17-31 Record 25-24 14th in East Standing 5th in East 102.7 PPG 106.2 43.0 RPG 42.7 23.1 APG 25.8 5.0 BPG 4.1 8.2 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Dean Wade, Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova

Heat: Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Heat:

KZ Okpala - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT



Gabe Vincent - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs assistant coach Antonio Lang played 6 games for the Heat during the 1997-98 season

