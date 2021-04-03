Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
AN ESCAPE TO THE FLORIDA WARMTH
To start a three game road trip, the Cavs make a stop in Florida to take on the Miami Heat. Cleveland fell to the Heat right after the All-Star Break in Miami and Erik Spoelstra's squad has won three in a row.
LAST TIME OUT
A strong first half on Thursday was overshadowed by a second half in which the Cavs struggled against the 76ers, scoring just 38 points in the final two frames. Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova made their return to the rotation and impacted the game right away. Love hit his first three shots and finished with 13 first quarter points. Delly did not score but handed out five assists.
Read Thursday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Dean Wade, Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova
Heat: Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The three game trip rolls along to the central time zone for a Monday night matchup against the Spurs then a Thursday game in OKC against the Thunder.