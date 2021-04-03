Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

AmericanAirlines Arena at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

AN ESCAPE TO THE FLORIDA WARMTH

To start a three game road trip, the Cavs make a stop in Florida to take on the Miami Heat. Cleveland fell to the Heat right after the All-Star Break in Miami and Erik Spoelstra's squad has won three in a row.

LAST TIME OUT

A strong first half on Thursday was overshadowed by a second half in which the Cavs struggled against the 76ers, scoring just 38 points in the final two frames. Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova made their return to the rotation and impacted the game right away. Love hit his first three shots and finished with 13 first quarter points. Delly did not score but handed out five assists.

Read Thursday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIA
17-31
Record
25-24
14th in East
Standing
5th in East
102.7
PPG
106.2
43.0
RPG
42.7
23.1
APG
25.8
5.0
BPG
4.1
8.2
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Dean Wade, Kevin Love, Matthew Dellavedova

Heat: Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Concussion - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Heat:

  • KZ Okpala - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Gabe Vincent - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs assistant coach Antonio Lang played 6 games for the Heat during the 1997-98 season
  • Cavs guard Quinn Cook played with Heat forward Andre Iguadala in Golden State in 2017-18 and 2018-19

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The three game trip rolls along to the central time zone for a Monday night matchup against the Spurs then a Thursday game in OKC against the Thunder.

    Cavaliers, Heat, 4-3-2021 at Heat

