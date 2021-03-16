Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

AmericanAirlines Arena at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A TRIP TO SOUTH BEACH

For the first time this season, the Cavaliers will take on the Miami Heat, with this contest being played in South Florida. The Cavs have dropped two straight coming out of the break while the Heat have won all three games they have played.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland could not quite complete the season sweep against the Hawks on Sunday night. It was a close game throughout until the fourth quarter rolled around, when the Wine & Gold was outscored 16-31 in the final frame. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 15 points and Darius Garland handed out a game-high seven assists.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MIA
14-24
Record
21-18
13th in East
Standing
4th in East
103.4
PPG
106.6
43.2
RPG
42.4
23.2
APG
25.9
5.3
BPG
3.9
8.2
SPG
6.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr.

Heat: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness - DOUBTFUL
  • Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder - OUT

    Heat:

  • Bam Adebayo - Left Knee Tendinitis - PROBABLE
  • Avery Bradley - Right Calf Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Tyler Herro - Right Shoulder Strain - PROBABLE
  • Myers Leonard - Suspension - OUT
  • Gabe Vincent - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs center JaVale McGee and Head forward Andre Iguadala were teammates in Golden State for two seasons
  • Cavs guard Quinn Cook also played with Iguadala in Golden State in 2017-18 and 2018-19
  • Cavs assistant coach Antonio Lang played 6 games for the Heat during the 1997-98 season

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A quick turnaround is in store for the Cavs, as they return home tomorrow night for the second night of a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics on St. Patrick's Day.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Heat, 3-16-2021 at Heat

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Heat

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter