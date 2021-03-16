Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
A TRIP TO SOUTH BEACH
For the first time this season, the Cavaliers will take on the Miami Heat, with this contest being played in South Florida. The Cavs have dropped two straight coming out of the break while the Heat have won all three games they have played.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland could not quite complete the season sweep against the Hawks on Sunday night. It was a close game throughout until the fourth quarter rolled around, when the Wine & Gold was outscored 16-31 in the final frame. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 15 points and Darius Garland handed out a game-high seven assists.
Read Sunday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr.
Heat: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Heat:
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
A quick turnaround is in store for the Cavs, as they return home tomorrow night for the second night of a back-to-back against the Boston Celtics on St. Patrick's Day.