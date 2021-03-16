Cavs at Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A TRIP TO SOUTH BEACH

For the first time this season, the Cavaliers will take on the Miami Heat, with this contest being played in South Florida. The Cavs have dropped two straight coming out of the break while the Heat have won all three games they have played.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland could not quite complete the season sweep against the Hawks on Sunday night. It was a close game throughout until the fourth quarter rolled around, when the Wine & Gold was outscored 16-31 in the final frame. Collin Sexton scored a team-high 15 points and Darius Garland handed out a game-high seven assists.

Read Sunday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MIA 14-24 Record 21-18 13th in East Standing 4th in East 103.4 PPG 106.6 43.2 RPG 42.4 23.2 APG 25.9 5.3 BPG 3.9 8.2 SPG 6.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Larry Nance Jr.

Heat: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Appendectomy - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Soreness - DOUBTFUL



Taurean Prince - Left Shoulder - OUT



Heat:

Bam Adebayo - Left Knee Tendinitis - PROBABLE



Avery Bradley - Right Calf Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Tyler Herro - Right Shoulder Strain - PROBABLE



Myers Leonard - Suspension - OUT



Gabe Vincent - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs center JaVale McGee and Head forward Andre Iguadala were teammates in Golden State for two seasons



Cavs guard Quinn Cook also played with Iguadala in Golden State in 2017-18 and 2018-19

