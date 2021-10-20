Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
GAME 1 OF 82
To start the new NBA season- the 75th in the league's history- the Cavs will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. In the two meetings between the two last year, each team won one game, with the road team winning each time.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland wrapped-up their preseason games with a win on Friday in Indiana. Cedi Osman scored 14 and Dean Wade added 12 as Collin Sexton and Dylan Winder did not play. The Wine & Gold knocked down 13 triples on the night to help in the 110-94 win.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Grizzlies:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
To start the home portion of the schedule, the Cavaliers play a weekend back-to-back, with the Charlotte Hornets in town on Friday and the Atlanta Hawks coming in on Saturday evening.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.