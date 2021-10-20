Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

FedEx Forum at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

GAME 1 OF 82

To start the new NBA season- the 75th in the league's history- the Cavs will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. In the two meetings between the two last year, each team won one game, with the road team winning each time.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland wrapped-up their preseason games with a win on Friday in Indiana. Cedi Osman scored 14 and Dean Wade added 12 as Collin Sexton and Dylan Winder did not play. The Wine & Gold knocked down 13 triples on the night to help in the 110-94 win.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
MEM
22-50
2020-21 Record
38-34
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
8th in East
103.8
2020-21 PPG
113.3
42.7
2020-21 RPG
46.5
25.4
2020-21 APG
26.9
4.5
2020-21 BPG
5.1
7.8
2020-21 SPG
9.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Grizzlies:

TBD


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

To start the home portion of the schedule, the Cavaliers play a weekend back-to-back, with the Charlotte Hornets in town on Friday and the Atlanta Hawks coming in on Saturday evening.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

