Cavs at Grizzlies | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

GAME 1 OF 82

To start the new NBA season- the 75th in the league's history- the Cavs will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee. In the two meetings between the two last year, each team won one game, with the road team winning each time.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland wrapped-up their preseason games with a win on Friday in Indiana. Cedi Osman scored 14 and Dean Wade added 12 as Collin Sexton and Dylan Winder did not play. The Wine & Gold knocked down 13 triples on the night to help in the 110-94 win.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE MEM 22-50 2020-21 Record 38-34 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 8th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 113.3 42.7 2020-21 RPG 46.5 25.4 2020-21 APG 26.9 4.5 2020-21 BPG 5.1 7.8 2020-21 SPG 9.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Grizzlies:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

To start the home portion of the schedule, the Cavaliers play a weekend back-to-back, with the Charlotte Hornets in town on Friday and the Atlanta Hawks coming in on Saturday evening.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.