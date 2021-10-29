Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Staples Center at 10:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A GAME IN HOLLYWOOD, PART 2

The middle game of this five game roadie finds the Cavs staying in Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center tonight. The Lakers are coming off a pair of tough losses while Cleveland has won three in a row.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a wine-to-wire win for the Cavs on Wednesday against the other tenants of Staple Center, the Clippers. Cleveland's defense held LA to just 14 in the first quarter and 15 in the fourth quarter. Collin Sexton paced both teams with 26 points on the night.

Read Wednesday's recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAL
3-2
Record
2-3
8th in East
Standing
9th in West
105.0
PPG
116.0
46.4
RPG
44.6
25.0
APG
24.8
4.4
BPG
6.2
7.6
SPG
8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Tack Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-Leauge Two-Way - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • Kevin Pangos - Personal - OUT

    Lakers:

  • Trevor Ariza - Right Ankle - OUT
  • Anthony Davis - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE
  • Sekou Doumbouya - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Wayne Ellington - Left Hamstring Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Talen Horton-Tucker - Right Thumb - OUT
  • Jay Huff - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • LeBron James - Right Ankle Soreness - QUESTIONABLE
  • Kendrick Nunn - Right Knee - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Right Amkle - QUESTIONABLE

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The last game out west of this trip is tomorrow night in Phoenix to take on the Western Conference champ Suns. It's then a date in Charlotte on Monday to wrap it up.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    NEXT UP:
