Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

A GAME IN HOLLYWOOD, PART 2
The middle game of this five game roadie finds the Cavs staying in Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center tonight. The Lakers are coming off a pair of tough losses while Cleveland has won three in a row.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a wine-to-wire win for the Cavs on Wednesday against the other tenants of Staple Center, the Clippers. Cleveland's defense held LA to just 14 in the first quarter and 15 in the fourth quarter. Collin Sexton paced both teams with 26 points on the night.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio
Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Lakers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The last game out west of this trip is tomorrow night in Phoenix to take on the Western Conference champ Suns. It's then a date in Charlotte on Monday to wrap it up.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.