Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A GAME IN HOLLYWOOD, PART 2

The middle game of this five game roadie finds the Cavs staying in Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center tonight. The Lakers are coming off a pair of tough losses while Cleveland has won three in a row.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a wine-to-wire win for the Cavs on Wednesday against the other tenants of Staple Center, the Clippers. Cleveland's defense held LA to just 14 in the first quarter and 15 in the fourth quarter. Collin Sexton paced both teams with 26 points on the night.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAL 3-2 Record 2-3 8th in East Standing 9th in West 105.0 PPG 116.0 46.4 RPG 44.6 25.0 APG 24.8 4.4 BPG 6.2 7.6 SPG 8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Tack Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-Leauge Two-Way - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Left Hamstring Strain - OUT



Kevin Pangos - Personal - OUT



Lakers:

Trevor Ariza - Right Ankle - OUT



Anthony Davis - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE



Sekou Doumbouya - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Wayne Ellington - Left Hamstring Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Talen Horton-Tucker - Right Thumb - OUT



Jay Huff - G-League Two-Way - OUT



LeBron James - Right Ankle Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Kendrick Nunn - Right Knee - OUT

