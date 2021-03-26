Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

A VISIT TO HOLLYWOOD

The west coast part of the Cavs' four game road trip starts on Friday night in LA against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back, hosting Philly on Thursday, and will be without the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland started the trip off on a strong note in Chicago, taking down the Bulls by nine. Darius Garland played very well in the absence of Collin Sexton by pouring in 22 points and a game-high nine assists. Larry Nance Jr. recorded a double-double with 14 and 14 while Isaac Okoro scored 12 of his own. Okoro held Bulls star Zach LaVine to 22 points on 8-20 shooting and forced him into five turnovers.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAL 17-27 Record 28-17 12th in East Standing 4th in West 104.0 PPG 111.3 43.4 RPG 45.1 23.3 APG 24.6 5.2 BPG 5.6 8.3 SPG 7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, Markieff Morris

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Lakers:

TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spent his first two and a half seasons with the Lakers



LeBron James played 11 seasons for Cleveland (2003-2010, 2014-2018), winning an NBA title with the team in 2016



Cavs guard Quinn Cook played in 16 games for the Lakers this season and 44 contests in 2019-20



Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy was an assistant coach with the Cavaliers from 2013-2018

