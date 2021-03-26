Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
A VISIT TO HOLLYWOOD
The west coast part of the Cavs' four game road trip starts on Friday night in LA against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back, hosting Philly on Thursday, and will be without the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland started the trip off on a strong note in Chicago, taking down the Bulls by nine. Darius Garland played very well in the absence of Collin Sexton by pouring in 22 points and a game-high nine assists. Larry Nance Jr. recorded a double-double with 14 and 14 while Isaac Okoro scored 12 of his own. Okoro held Bulls star Zach LaVine to 22 points on 8-20 shooting and forced him into five turnovers.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens
Lakers: Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, Markieff Morris
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Lakers:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
A quick turnaround for a trip to Northern California for a rematch against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. It's then on to Salt Lake City on Monday to wrap-up the trip against the West-leading Jazz.