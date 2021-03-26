Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Staples Center at 10:30PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

A VISIT TO HOLLYWOOD

The west coast part of the Cavs' four game road trip starts on Friday night in LA against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back, hosting Philly on Thursday, and will be without the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland started the trip off on a strong note in Chicago, taking down the Bulls by nine. Darius Garland played very well in the absence of Collin Sexton by pouring in 22 points and a game-high nine assists. Larry Nance Jr. recorded a double-double with 14 and 14 while Isaac Okoro scored 12 of his own. Okoro held Bulls star Zach LaVine to 22 points on 8-20 shooting and forced him into five turnovers.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAL
17-27
Record
28-17
12th in East
Standing
4th in West
104.0
PPG
111.3
43.4
RPG
45.1
23.3
APG
24.6
5.2
BPG
5.6
8.3
SPG
7.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Lamar Stevens

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma, Dennis Schroder, Markieff Morris

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Lakers:

TBD - Back-to-Back


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spent his first two and a half seasons with the Lakers
  • LeBron James played 11 seasons for Cleveland (2003-2010, 2014-2018), winning an NBA title with the team in 2016
  • Cavs guard Quinn Cook played in 16 games for the Lakers this season and 44 contests in 2019-20
  • Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy was an assistant coach with the Cavaliers from 2013-2018
  • Lakers forward Alfonzo McKinnie played in 40 games for Cleveland last season

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A quick turnaround for a trip to Northern California for a rematch against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. It's then on to Salt Lake City on Monday to wrap-up the trip against the West-leading Jazz.

    Cavaliers, Lakers, 3-25-2021 at Lakers

    Cavaliers

    Lakers

    NEXT UP:
