Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Staples Center at 10:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LA LA LAND

In the middle game of the trip, Cleveland finds itself in Hollywood against the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers. LA is off to a 1-2 this season following a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold put on an impressive performance in Denver, taking down a conference heavyweight in the Nuggets. Kevin Love was strong off the bench, scoring 22 points in 21 minutes of work. Jarrett Allen connect on 10 of his 11 shots in the win.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
LAC
2-2
Record
1-2
9th in East
Standing
10th in West
108.3
PPG
114.3
43.8
RPG
42.0
28.3
APG
28.0
4.8
BPG
4.0
7.3
SPG
12.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs:Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen

Clippers: Paul George, Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Clippers:

TBD


Subject to change*


WHAT'S NEXT?

The stay in LA continues, as another game inside Staples Center is on deck for Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

Tags
Cavaliers, Clippers, 10-27-2021 at Clippers

Related Content

Cavaliers

Clippers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter