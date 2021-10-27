Cavs at Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
LA LA LAND
In the middle game of the trip, Cleveland finds itself in Hollywood against the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers. LA is off to a 1-2 this season following a trip to the Western Conference Finals.
LAST TIME OUT
The Wine & Gold put on an impressive performance in Denver, taking down a conference heavyweight in the Nuggets. Kevin Love was strong off the bench, scoring 22 points in 21 minutes of work. Jarrett Allen connect on 10 of his 11 shots in the win.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs:Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen
Clippers: Paul George, Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Clippers:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The stay in LA continues, as another game inside Staples Center is on deck for Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.