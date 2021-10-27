Cavs at Clippers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LA LA LAND

In the middle game of the trip, Cleveland finds itself in Hollywood against the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers. LA is off to a 1-2 this season following a trip to the Western Conference Finals.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wine & Gold put on an impressive performance in Denver, taking down a conference heavyweight in the Nuggets. Kevin Love was strong off the bench, scoring 22 points in 21 minutes of work. Jarrett Allen connect on 10 of his 11 shots in the win.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE LAC 2-2 Record 1-2 9th in East Standing 10th in West 108.3 PPG 114.3 43.8 RPG 42.0 28.3 APG 28.0 4.8 BPG 4.0 7.3 SPG 12.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen

Clippers: Paul George, Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Clippers:

TBD

Subject to change*

WHAT'S NEXT?

The stay in LA continues, as another game inside Staples Center is on deck for Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.