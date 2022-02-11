Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Gainbridge FieldHouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

SECOND TIME IN A WEEK

Starting the last stretch of games before the break, the Cavs travel to take on the Indiana Pacers to begin a three game road trip. This is the second time in six days these two have played, with the Cavs getting a come from behind win on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

On Wednesday, the Cavs completed a season-sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, getting a 13 point win at home. Darius Garland returned to the lineup to score 27 points on just three missed shots. Jarett Allen and Evan Mobley each recorded a double-double while Caris LeVert scored 11 in his Cleveland debut.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
34-21
Record
19-37
4th in East
Standing
13th in West
106.5
PPG
108.8
45.4
RPG
44.6
25.3
APG
24.2
4.3
BPG
5.6
7.2
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Pacers:

  • Malcom Brogdon - Achilles - QUESTIONABLE
  • Myles Turner - Foot - OUT
  • TJ McConnell - Wrist - OUT
  • TJ Warren - Foot - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A quick turnaround for the Cavs, flying to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers on Saturday night.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Pacers, 2-11-2022 at Pacers

