Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

SECOND TIME IN A WEEK

Starting the last stretch of games before the break, the Cavs travel to take on the Indiana Pacers to begin a three game road trip. This is the second time in six days these two have played, with the Cavs getting a come from behind win on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

On Wednesday, the Cavs completed a season-sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, getting a 13 point win at home. Darius Garland returned to the lineup to score 27 points on just three missed shots. Jarett Allen and Evan Mobley each recorded a double-double while Caris LeVert scored 11 in his Cleveland debut.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 34-21 Record 19-37 4th in East Standing 13th in West 106.5 PPG 108.8 45.4 RPG 44.6 25.3 APG 24.2 4.3 BPG 5.6 7.2 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Caris LeVert, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Pacers:

Malcom Brogdon - Achilles - QUESTIONABLE



Myles Turner - Foot - OUT



TJ McConnell - Wrist - OUT

