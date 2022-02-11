Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
SECOND TIME IN A WEEK
Starting the last stretch of games before the break, the Cavs travel to take on the Indiana Pacers to begin a three game road trip. This is the second time in six days these two have played, with the Cavs getting a come from behind win on Sunday.
LAST TIME OUT
On Wednesday, the Cavs completed a season-sweep of the San Antonio Spurs, getting a 13 point win at home. Darius Garland returned to the lineup to score 27 points on just three missed shots. Jarett Allen and Evan Mobley each recorded a double-double while Caris LeVert scored 11 in his Cleveland debut.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Caris LeVert, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chris Duarte
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pacers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
A quick turnaround for the Cavs, flying to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers on Saturday night.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.