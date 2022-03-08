Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

GOING FOR THE SEASON SWEEP

In the fourth and final meeting between the Cavs and Indiana Pacers this season, the Wine & Gold are looking for a season sweep and a second consecutive win. Cleveland has won two meetings in Cleveland and one in Indiana.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday night, the Cavs got back to winning ways and defeated the Toronto Raptors for the third time this season, creating separation between the two in the standings. Three Cavs doubled-up, led by Darius Garland's 17 points and 10 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 12 rebounds while Evan Mobley added 20 points and 17 boards. Kevin Love just missed on a double-double, racking up 15 and nine.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE IND 37-27 Record 22-44 6th in East Standing 13th in East 106.6 PPG 110.1 44.8 RPG 44.9 25.2 APG 24.6 4.3 BPG 5.6 7.1 SPG 6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcom Brogdon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Caris LeVert - Right Foot - DOUBTFUL



Rajon Rondo - Toe - QUESTIONABLE



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Pacers:

Myles Turner Foot - OUT



TJ Warren - Foot - OUT



TJ McConnell - Right Wrist - OUT



Chris Duarte - Toe - OUT

