Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

GOING FOR THE SEASON SWEEP
In the fourth and final meeting between the Cavs and Indiana Pacers this season, the Wine & Gold are looking for a season sweep and a second consecutive win. Cleveland has won two meetings in Cleveland and one in Indiana.
LAST TIME OUT
On Monday night, the Cavs got back to winning ways and defeated the Toronto Raptors for the third time this season, creating separation between the two in the standings. Three Cavs doubled-up, led by Darius Garland's 17 points and 10 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 12 rebounds while Evan Mobley added 20 points and 17 boards. Kevin Love just missed on a double-double, racking up 15 and nine.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcom Brogdon
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pacers:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The longest remaining road trip of the season rolls on this weekend, traveling to play the Miami Heat on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
