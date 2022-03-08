Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pacers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

GOING FOR THE SEASON SWEEP

In the fourth and final meeting between the Cavs and Indiana Pacers this season, the Wine & Gold are looking for a season sweep and a second consecutive win. Cleveland has won two meetings in Cleveland and one in Indiana.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday night, the Cavs got back to winning ways and defeated the Toronto Raptors for the third time this season, creating separation between the two in the standings. Three Cavs doubled-up, led by Darius Garland's 17 points and 10 assists. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 12 rebounds while Evan Mobley added 20 points and 17 boards. Kevin Love just missed on a double-double, racking up 15 and nine.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
IND
37-27
Record
22-44
6th in East
Standing
13th in East
106.6
PPG
110.1
44.8
RPG
44.9
25.2
APG
24.6
4.3
BPG
5.6
7.1
SPG
6.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Malcom Brogdon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - DOUBTFUL
  • Rajon Rondo - Toe - QUESTIONABLE
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT

    Pacers:

  • Myles Turner Foot - OUT
  • TJ Warren - Foot - OUT
  • TJ McConnell - Right Wrist - OUT
  • Chris Duarte - Toe - OUT
  • Lance Stephenson - Day-to-Day

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The longest remaining road trip of the season rolls on this weekend, traveling to play the Miami Heat on Friday and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Pacers, 3-8-2022 at Pacers

