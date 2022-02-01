Cavs at Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
LAST ONE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI
In the Cavs last road game against a Western Conference team this season, they travel to take on the Houston Rockets. In their first meeting of the year, the Cavs topped Houston inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 15.
LAST TIME OUT
On Monday night, the shorthanded Cavs won a slugfest at home against the Pelicans. Making his first start of the season, Cedi Osman dished out a career-best 12 assists, filling in for the injured Darius Garland. Brandon Goodwin turned in a career-high outing as well, scoring 21 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen
Rockets: Jaesean Tate, Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Rockets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Finish up the mini-road trip on Friday night in Charlotte before returning home to take on the Pacers on Sunday evening.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.