Cavs at Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LAST ONE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI

In the Cavs last road game against a Western Conference team this season, they travel to take on the Houston Rockets. In their first meeting of the year, the Cavs topped Houston inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 15.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday night, the shorthanded Cavs won a slugfest at home against the Pelicans. Making his first start of the season, Cedi Osman dished out a career-best 12 assists, filling in for the injured Darius Garland. Brandon Goodwin turned in a career-high outing as well, scoring 21 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Read Monday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE HOU 31-20 Record 14-36 4th in East Standing 15th in West 106.8 PPG 108.3 45.0 RPG 42.9 25.5 APG 23.0 4.4 BPG 4.7 7.2 SPG 7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen

Rockets: Jaesean Tate, Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Rockets:

Usman Garuba - Right Wrist Surgery - OUT

