Cavs at Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Toyota Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LAST ONE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI

In the Cavs last road game against a Western Conference team this season, they travel to take on the Houston Rockets. In their first meeting of the year, the Cavs topped Houston inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 15.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday night, the shorthanded Cavs won a slugfest at home against the Pelicans. Making his first start of the season, Cedi Osman dished out a career-best 12 assists, filling in for the injured Darius Garland. Brandon Goodwin turned in a career-high outing as well, scoring 21 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
HOU
31-20
Record
14-36
4th in East
Standing
15th in West
106.8
PPG
108.3
45.0
RPG
42.9
25.5
APG
23.0
4.4
BPG
4.7
7.2
SPG
7.2

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Brandon Goodwin, Jarrett Allen

Rockets: Jaesean Tate, Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Rockets:

  • Usman Garuba - Right Wrist Surgery - OUT
  • John Wall - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Finish up the mini-road trip on Friday night in Charlotte before returning home to take on the Pacers on Sunday evening.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

