Cavs at Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Toyota Center at 9:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

SECOND TIME IN THREE GAMES

For the second time in three games, the Cavs play the Houston Rockets, this time coming in Houston. This game will wrap-up the two teams season series. The Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Grizzlies on Sunday night.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a big-time, rather convincing win over the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers in Philly on Saturday night. The game went to overtime, but the Cavs owned a 12 point lead at one point. The starting backcourt combined for 53 points with Collin Sexton scoring 28 and Darius Garland scoring 25.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
HOU
13-21
Record
11-21
14th in East
Standing
14th in West
104.5
PPG
107.9
43.7
RPG
42.9
23.4
APG
22.4
5.3
BPG
5.7
8.4
SPG
7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton

Rockets: John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Broken Finger - OUT
  • Brodric Thomas - G League On Assignment - OUT
  • Cedi Osman - Back Spasms - QUESTIONABLE

    Rockets:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Rockets from 2011-2015 and the interim head coach from 2015-2016
  • Rockets guard Dante Exum played in 30 games for the Cavaliers between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons
  • Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. spent his first NBA season with Cleveland, playing in 50 games in 2019-20
  • Rockets guard David Nwaba also played for the Cleveland in 2018-19 (51 games)

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Just one more game is in the way of the Cavs and the All-Star Break. The last game of the first half of the season comes on Wednesday at home against the Pacers.

