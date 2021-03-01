Cavs at Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
SECOND TIME IN THREE GAMES
For the second time in three games, the Cavs play the Houston Rockets, this time coming in Houston. This game will wrap-up the two teams season series. The Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Grizzlies on Sunday night.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a big-time, rather convincing win over the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers in Philly on Saturday night. The game went to overtime, but the Cavs owned a 12 point lead at one point. The starting backcourt combined for 53 points with Collin Sexton scoring 28 and Darius Garland scoring 25.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton
Rockets: John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon
INJURY REPORT*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Just one more game is in the way of the Cavs and the All-Star Break. The last game of the first half of the season comes on Wednesday at home against the Pacers.