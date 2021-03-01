Cavs at Rockets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

SECOND TIME IN THREE GAMES

For the second time in three games, the Cavs play the Houston Rockets, this time coming in Houston. This game will wrap-up the two teams season series. The Rockets are on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Grizzlies on Sunday night.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a big-time, rather convincing win over the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers in Philly on Saturday night. The game went to overtime, but the Cavs owned a 12 point lead at one point. The starting backcourt combined for 53 points with Collin Sexton scoring 28 and Darius Garland scoring 25.

Read Saturday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE HOU 13-21 Record 11-21 14th in East Standing 14th in West 104.5 PPG 107.9 43.7 RPG 42.9 23.4 APG 22.4 5.3 BPG 5.7 8.4 SPG 7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton

Rockets: John Wall, Victor Oladipo, Eric Gordon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Andre Drummond - Personal Reasons - OUT



Kevin Love - Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Broken Finger - OUT



Brodric Thomas - G League On Assignment - OUT



Cedi Osman - Back Spasms - QUESTIONABLE



Rockets: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach with the Rockets from 2011-2015 and the interim head coach from 2015-2016



Rockets guard Dante Exum played in 30 games for the Cavaliers between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons



Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. spent his first NBA season with Cleveland, playing in 50 games in 2019-20

