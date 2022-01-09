Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Chase Center at 8:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK IN THE BAY

The Wine & Gold's road trip continues today in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors. Golden State won in Cleveland earlier this season, and could very well get Klay Thompson back for his season debut tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

The road trip got off to a successful start on Friday, as the Cavs took down the Blazers, 114-101. Darius Garland led both teams in scoring with 26 points and a team-best six dimes. Cedi Osman returned from Health & Safety Protocols and scored 14 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. In his Cavs debut, Rajon Rondo scored 11 points, grabbed five boards, and dished out three assists.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
GSW
22-17
Record
29-9
6th in East
Standing
2nd in West
107.8
PPG
110.2
45.4
RPG
45.9
25.4
APG
28.1
4.4
BPG
5.1
7.3
SPG
9.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Rajon ROndo, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT
  • Tacko Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Warriors:

  • James Wiseman - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs stay in Northern California, traveling to the capital to take on the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night at 10PM.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Warriors, 1-9-2022 at Warriors

