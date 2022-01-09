Cavs at Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BACK IN THE BAY
The Wine & Gold's road trip continues today in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors. Golden State won in Cleveland earlier this season, and could very well get Klay Thompson back for his season debut tonight.
LAST TIME OUT
The road trip got off to a successful start on Friday, as the Cavs took down the Blazers, 114-101. Darius Garland led both teams in scoring with 26 points and a team-best six dimes. Cedi Osman returned from Health & Safety Protocols and scored 14 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. In his Cavs debut, Rajon Rondo scored 11 points, grabbed five boards, and dished out three assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Rajon ROndo, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland
Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Warriors:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs stay in Northern California, traveling to the capital to take on the Sacramento Kings tomorrow night at 10PM.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.