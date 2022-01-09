Cavs at Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK IN THE BAY

The Wine & Gold's road trip continues today in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors. Golden State won in Cleveland earlier this season, and could very well get Klay Thompson back for his season debut tonight.

LAST TIME OUT

The road trip got off to a successful start on Friday, as the Cavs took down the Blazers, 114-101. Darius Garland led both teams in scoring with 26 points and a team-best six dimes. Cedi Osman returned from Health & Safety Protocols and scored 14 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. In his Cavs debut, Rajon Rondo scored 11 points, grabbed five boards, and dished out three assists.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE GSW 22-17 Record 29-9 6th in East Standing 2nd in West 107.8 PPG 110.2 45.4 RPG 45.9 25.4 APG 28.1 4.4 BPG 5.1 7.3 SPG 9.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Rajon ROndo, Cedi Osman, Darius Garland

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Left Elbow Sprain - OUT



Tacko Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Warriors: