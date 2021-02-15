Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Chase Center at 10:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

All-Star Voting

BATTLE IN THE BAY

Game five of this west cost swing is finally here for the Wine & Gold. On Monday night, the Cavs battle with their old rivals, the Golden State Warriors in their new home, Chase Center in San Francisco.

LAST TIME OUT

Similar to the February 3 matchup between the Cavs and Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold hung tough with LA through the first half. The second half, however was a much different story in both outings. The Clippers came out hot last night and jumped out to a quick double-digit lead and never looked back. Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs with 22 points and Darius Garland and Cedi Osman followed up with 20 each.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
GSW
10-18
Record
14-13
13th in East
Standing
8th in West
104.1
PPG
113.9
43.5
RPG
43.9
23.2
APG
27.1
5.2
BPG
5.4
8.4
SPG
7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Taurean Prince

Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre, Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT

    Warriors:

  • Marquese Chriss - Fibula Fracture - OUT
  • Draymond Green - Right Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Kevon Looney - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Nico Mannion - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Jordan Poole - G-League On Assignment - OUT
  • Alen Smailagic - G-League On Assignment - OUT
  • Klay Thompson - Right Achilles - OUT
  • James Wiseman - Left Wrist Sprain - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Golden State Head Coach Steve Kerr played for the Cavaliers in 188 games over four seasons (1989-1993)
  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry was born in Akron, Ohio; His father, Dell Curry, played for the Cavaliers during the 1987-88 season
  • Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2005-2010 and during the 2013-14 season, winning the league’s Coach of the Year honors in 2008-09
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Warriors forward Kevon Looney played their collegiate basketball at UCLA.

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Finally some home cooking for the Cavaliers is in store. After a five game trip, the Cavs will have a four-game home stand that starts on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

    Tags
    Cavaliers, Warriors, 2-15-2021 at Warriors

    NEXT UP:
