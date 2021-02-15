Cavs at Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes All-Star Voting

BATTLE IN THE BAY

Game five of this west cost swing is finally here for the Wine & Gold. On Monday night, the Cavs battle with their old rivals, the Golden State Warriors in their new home, Chase Center in San Francisco.

LAST TIME OUT

Similar to the February 3 matchup between the Cavs and Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold hung tough with LA through the first half. The second half, however was a much different story in both outings. The Clippers came out hot last night and jumped out to a quick double-digit lead and never looked back. Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs with 22 points and Darius Garland and Cedi Osman followed up with 20 each.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE GSW 10-18 Record 14-13 13th in East Standing 8th in West 104.1 PPG 113.9 43.5 RPG 43.9 23.2 APG 27.1 5.2 BPG 5.4 8.4 SPG 7.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Taurean Prince

Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre, Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Warriors:

Marquese Chriss - Fibula Fracture - OUT



Draymond Green - Right Knee Soreness - OUT



Kevon Looney - Left Ankle Sprain - OUT



Nico Mannion - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Jordan Poole - G-League On Assignment - OUT



Alen Smailagic - G-League On Assignment - OUT



Klay Thompson - Right Achilles - OUT



James Wiseman - Left Wrist Sprain - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Golden State Head Coach Steve Kerr played for the Cavaliers in 188 games over four seasons (1989-1993)



Warriors guard Stephen Curry was born in Akron, Ohio; His father, Dell Curry, played for the Cavaliers during the 1987-88 season



Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown was the head coach of the Cavaliers from 2005-2010 and during the 2013-14 season, winning the league’s Coach of the Year honors in 2008-09

