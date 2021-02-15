Cavs at Warriors | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BATTLE IN THE BAY
Game five of this west cost swing is finally here for the Wine & Gold. On Monday night, the Cavs battle with their old rivals, the Golden State Warriors in their new home, Chase Center in San Francisco.
LAST TIME OUT
Similar to the February 3 matchup between the Cavs and Clippers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Wine & Gold hung tough with LA through the first half. The second half, however was a much different story in both outings. The Clippers came out hot last night and jumped out to a quick double-digit lead and never looked back. Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs with 22 points and Darius Garland and Cedi Osman followed up with 20 each.
Read Sunday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Taurean Prince
Warriors: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kelly Oubre, Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Finally some home cooking for the Cavaliers is in store. After a five game trip, the Cavs will have a four-game home stand that starts on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.