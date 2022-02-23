Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK AT IT

After a well-needed break, the Cavs start off their last stretch of games by taking on the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs and Pistons have split the season series so far at 1-1 a piece.

LAST TIME OUT

On Tuesday, February 15, the Cavs fell to the Hawks in Atlanta as they weren't able to keep All-Star guard Trae Young from getting to the line. Young had 13 free throw attempts, while the Cavs as a team only managed to get 12.

Read Tuesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DET 35-23 Record 13-45 4th in East Standing 14th in East 106.7 PPG 102.6 44.9 RPG 42.8 25.3 APG 22.7 4.3 BPG 4.8 7.2 SPG 7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Rajon Rondo, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Darius Garland - OUT



Caris LeVert - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Lauri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Pistons:

Frank Jackson - Back - OUT

