Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Little Caesars Arena at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK AT IT

After a well-needed break, the Cavs start off their last stretch of games by taking on the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs and Pistons have split the season series so far at 1-1 a piece.

LAST TIME OUT

On Tuesday, February 15, the Cavs fell to the Hawks in Atlanta as they weren't able to keep All-Star guard Trae Young from getting to the line. Young had 13 free throw attempts, while the Cavs as a team only managed to get 12.

Read Tuesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DET
35-23
Record
13-45
4th in East
Standing
14th in East
106.7
PPG
102.6
44.9
RPG
42.8
25.3
APG
22.7
4.3
BPG
4.8
7.2
SPG
7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Rajon Rondo, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Darius Garland - OUT
  • Caris LeVert - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Lauri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT

    Pistons:

  • Frank Jackson - Back - OUT
  • Jamorko Pickett - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavs come back home on Saturday to take on the Washington Wizards for the fourth time this season.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Hawks, Cavaliers, Pistons, 2-24-2022 at Pistons

