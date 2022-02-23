Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BACK AT IT
After a well-needed break, the Cavs start off their last stretch of games by taking on the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs and Pistons have split the season series so far at 1-1 a piece.
LAST TIME OUT
On Tuesday, February 15, the Cavs fell to the Hawks in Atlanta as they weren't able to keep All-Star guard Trae Young from getting to the line. Young had 13 free throw attempts, while the Cavs as a team only managed to get 12.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Rajon Rondo, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley
Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pistons:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavs come back home on Saturday to take on the Washington Wizards for the fourth time this season.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.