Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Health & Safety Protocols

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK AT IT AGAIN

After a well deserved and needed three day break from games, the Cavs are back in action tonight against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland topped Detroit in early November in the first meeting of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

A visit from the defending champs on Wednesday night did not stop the Cavs from showing they belong. The Wine & Gold got a 16 point win at home in one of their strongest outings of the season. The Cavs bench outscored the Bucks bench 57-15 as Kevin Love had a team-high 25 and Cedi Osman followed suit with 23.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DET
30-19
Record
11-37
4th in East
Standing
14th in East
107.2
PPG
102.1
45.3
RPG
42.3
25.5
APG
22.3
4.3
BPG
4.9
7.2
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT

    Pistons:

  • Jarami Grant - Conditioning - OUT
  • Kelly Olynyk - Conditioning - OUT
  • Josh Jackson - Back - QUESTIONABLE
  • Isaiah Livers - Foot - OUT<

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Cavaliers are right back at it tomorrow, traveling back to Cleveland to face the Pelicans at home.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Cavaliers, Pistons, 1-30-2022 at Pistons

    Related Content

    Cavaliers

    Pistons

    1-30-2022 at Pistons

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter