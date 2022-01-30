Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Health & Safety Protocols Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK AT IT AGAIN

After a well deserved and needed three day break from games, the Cavs are back in action tonight against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland topped Detroit in early November in the first meeting of the season.

LAST TIME OUT

A visit from the defending champs on Wednesday night did not stop the Cavs from showing they belong. The Wine & Gold got a 16 point win at home in one of their strongest outings of the season. The Cavs bench outscored the Bucks bench 57-15 as Kevin Love had a team-high 25 and Cedi Osman followed suit with 23.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DET 30-19 Record 11-37 4th in East Standing 14th in East 107.2 PPG 102.1 45.3 RPG 42.3 25.5 APG 22.3 4.3 BPG 4.9 7.2 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Pistons:

Jarami Grant - Conditioning - OUT



Kelly Olynyk - Conditioning - OUT



Josh Jackson - Back - QUESTIONABLE

