Cavs vs Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

BACK AT IT AGAIN
After a well deserved and needed three day break from games, the Cavs are back in action tonight against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland topped Detroit in early November in the first meeting of the season.
LAST TIME OUT
A visit from the defending champs on Wednesday night did not stop the Cavs from showing they belong. The Wine & Gold got a 16 point win at home in one of their strongest outings of the season. The Cavs bench outscored the Bucks bench 57-15 as Kevin Love had a team-high 25 and Cedi Osman followed suit with 23.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Cedi Osman
Pistons: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pistons:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Cavaliers are right back at it tomorrow, traveling back to Cleveland to face the Pelicans at home.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.