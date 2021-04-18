Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

DETROIT ROCK CITY

The Cavs stretch of road games continues tonight in the state to the north against the Detroit Pistons. The Wine & Gold are coming off a tough loss on Saturday night against the Bulls in Chicago while Detroit is coming off a loss of their own to Washington on the same night.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland had a chance to make up some ground on the 10th seed in the East on Saturday against the Bulls but ended up falling just shot in the contest. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs, with 22 points each. Kevin Love doubled-up with 14 points and 11 rebounds; Jarrett Allen followed suit with 10 and 11.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DET 20-36 Record 17-40 13th in East Standing 15th in East 103.8 PPG 107.6 42.6 RPG 42.6 23.8 APG 24.4 4.9 BPG 5.1 8.2 SPG 7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Pistons: Jerami Grant, Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Pistons: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Pistons forward Wayne Ellington played in 39 games for the Cavaliers in 2012-13



Detroit foward Tyler Cook also played for the Cavaliers, appearing in 11 games in 2019-20

