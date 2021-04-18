Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Little Caesars Arena at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

DETROIT ROCK CITY

The Cavs stretch of road games continues tonight in the state to the north against the Detroit Pistons. The Wine & Gold are coming off a tough loss on Saturday night against the Bulls in Chicago while Detroit is coming off a loss of their own to Washington on the same night.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland had a chance to make up some ground on the 10th seed in the East on Saturday against the Bulls but ended up falling just shot in the contest. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs, with 22 points each. Kevin Love doubled-up with 14 points and 11 rebounds; Jarrett Allen followed suit with 10 and 11.

Read Saturday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DET
20-36
Record
17-40
13th in East
Standing
15th in East
103.8
PPG
107.6
42.6
RPG
42.6
23.8
APG
24.4
4.9
BPG
5.1
8.2
SPG
7.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro

Pistons: Jerami Grant, Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Pistons:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Pistons forward Wayne Ellington played in 39 games for the Cavaliers in 2012-13
  • Detroit foward Tyler Cook also played for the Cavaliers, appearing in 11 games in 2019-20
  • Pistons assistant coach Sidney Lowe was an assistant coach for Cleveland from 1994-1999

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a rematch against the Bulls on Wednesday, but this time, it comes at home. On Friday, the Cavs travel to Charlotte again for a matchup against the Hornets.

