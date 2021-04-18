Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
DETROIT ROCK CITY
The Cavs stretch of road games continues tonight in the state to the north against the Detroit Pistons. The Wine & Gold are coming off a tough loss on Saturday night against the Bulls in Chicago while Detroit is coming off a loss of their own to Washington on the same night.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland had a chance to make up some ground on the 10th seed in the East on Saturday against the Bulls but ended up falling just shot in the contest. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs, with 22 points each. Kevin Love doubled-up with 14 points and 11 rebounds; Jarrett Allen followed suit with 10 and 11.
Read Saturday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro
Pistons: Jerami Grant, Cory Joseph, Mason Plumlee
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Pistons:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a rematch against the Bulls on Wednesday, but this time, it comes at home. On Friday, the Cavs travel to Charlotte again for a matchup against the Hornets.