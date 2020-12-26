Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability View Game Notes

CAVS HIT THE ROAD FOR THE FIRST TIME

Cleveland will travel for the first time in the 2020-21 season. This will be a short trip - both in distance and length - as the Wine & Gold go to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs will hurry back home after Saturday's game as the Sixers come to town on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

On opening night on Wednesday evening, the Cavs got out to a big first half lead against Charlotte. The Hornets made a run in the second half, but fell short in the end, as Cleveland won, 121-114 to go to 1-0 on the young season. Collin Sexton & Darius Garland both scored over 20 points and Andre Drummond notched a double-double.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE DET 19-46 19-20 Record 20-46 15th in East 19-20 Standing 13th in East 106.9 PPG 107.2 44.2 RPG 41.7 23.1 APG 24.1 3.2 BPG 4.5 6.9 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Pacers: Killian Hayes, Blake Griffin, Jerami Grant

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT



Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT



Dylan Windler (Left Hand; Fracture) - OUT



Dante Exum (Left Hip; Strain) - QUESTIONABLE



Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - QUESTIONABLE



Pistons: TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN TEAMS

Pistons guard Derrick Rose played 16 games during the 2017-2018 season for the Cavs



Cavs center Thon Maker played in 89 games for the Pistons over a season and a half (2018-2020)

