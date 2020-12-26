Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Little Caesars Arena at 7:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

View Game Notes

CAVS HIT THE ROAD FOR THE FIRST TIME

Cleveland will travel for the first time in the 2020-21 season. This will be a short trip - both in distance and length - as the Wine & Gold go to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs will hurry back home after Saturday's game as the Sixers come to town on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

On opening night on Wednesday evening, the Cavs got out to a big first half lead against Charlotte. The Hornets made a run in the second half, but fell short in the end, as Cleveland won, 121-114 to go to 1-0 on the young season. Collin Sexton & Darius Garland both scored over 20 points and Andre Drummond notched a double-double.

Read Wednesday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP (2019-20 season stats)

CLE
DET
19-46
19-20 Record
20-46
15th in East
19-20 Standing
13th in East
106.9
PPG
107.2
44.2
RPG
41.7
23.1
APG
24.1
3.2
BPG
4.5
6.9
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro

Pacers: Killian Hayes, Blake Griffin, Jerami Grant

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Matthew Dellavedova (Head; Concussion) - OUT
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (Personal Reasons) - OUT
  • Dylan Windler (Left Hand; Fracture) - OUT
  • Dante Exum (Left Hip; Strain) - QUESTIONABLE
  • Kevin Love (Right Calf; Strain) - QUESTIONABLE

    Pistons:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN TEAMS

  • Pistons guard Derrick Rose played 16 games during the 2017-2018 season for the Cavs
  • Cavs center Thon Maker played in 89 games for the Pistons over a season and a half (2018-2020)
  • Cavs center Andre Drummond was acquired in a trade with Detroit in February of last season; Drummond spent more than seven NBA seasons with the Pistons

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    It's a quick turnaround for the Cavaliers, as they will head back to The Land after the Pistons game to finish off the season's first back-to-back. Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers come to town for a Sunday night game.

    Cavaliers, Pistons, 2020-21 Game Preview, Game Preview, 12-26-2020 at Pistons

