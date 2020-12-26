Cavs at Pistons | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CAVS HIT THE ROAD FOR THE FIRST TIME
Cleveland will travel for the first time in the 2020-21 season. This will be a short trip - both in distance and length - as the Wine & Gold go to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons. The Cavs will hurry back home after Saturday's game as the Sixers come to town on Sunday.
LAST TIME OUT
On opening night on Wednesday evening, the Cavs got out to a big first half lead against Charlotte. The Hornets made a run in the second half, but fell short in the end, as Cleveland won, 121-114 to go to 1-0 on the young season. Collin Sexton & Darius Garland both scored over 20 points and Andre Drummond notched a double-double.
Read Wednesday's game recap here.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro
Pacers: Killian Hayes, Blake Griffin, Jerami Grant
WHAT'S NEXT?
It's a quick turnaround for the Cavaliers, as they will head back to The Land after the Pistons game to finish off the season's first back-to-back. Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers come to town for a Sunday night game.