Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Ball Arena at 9:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

FIRST OF THE ROAD TRIP

Starting off the first road trip- and west coast trip- of the season, the Cavs travel to Mile High to take on the Denver Nuggets. This is the first of two meetings between the two, with the second coming at home in mid-March.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got its first win of the season on Saturday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks. The Wine & Gold used a 21-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters, along with strong performances from Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley to secure the victory.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DEN
22-50
2020-21 Record
47-25
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
3rd in West
103.8
2020-21 PPG
115.1
42.7
2020-21 RPG
44.4
25.4
2020-21 APG
26.8
4.5
2020-21 BPG
4.5
7.8
2020-21 SPG
8.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Tacko Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Right Hip Strain - QUESTIONABLE

    Nuggets:

  • Jamal Murray - Left Knee Rehab - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The going stays tough the rest of the trip. Wednesday night is a matchup with the Clippers then a Friday-Saturday back-to-back with the Lakers and the Suns.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Nuggets, 10-25-2021 at Nuggets

