Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

FIRST OF THE ROAD TRIP

Starting off the first road trip- and west coast trip- of the season, the Cavs travel to Mile High to take on the Denver Nuggets. This is the first of two meetings between the two, with the second coming at home in mid-March.

LAST TIME OUT

Cleveland got its first win of the season on Saturday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks. The Wine & Gold used a 21-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters, along with strong performances from Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley to secure the victory.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DEN 22-50 2020-21 Record 47-25 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 3rd in West 103.8 2020-21 PPG 115.1 42.7 2020-21 RPG 44.4 25.4 2020-21 APG 26.8 4.5 2020-21 BPG 4.5 7.8 2020-21 SPG 8.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Tacko Fall - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Darius Garland - Left Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Dylan Windler - Right Hip Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Nuggets: