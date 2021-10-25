Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
FIRST OF THE ROAD TRIP
Starting off the first road trip- and west coast trip- of the season, the Cavs travel to Mile High to take on the Denver Nuggets. This is the first of two meetings between the two, with the second coming at home in mid-March.
LAST TIME OUT
Cleveland got its first win of the season on Saturday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks. The Wine & Gold used a 21-0 run that spanned the second and third quarters, along with strong performances from Ricky Rubio and Evan Mobley to secure the victory.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Nuggets:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The going stays tough the rest of the trip. Wednesday night is a matchup with the Clippers then a Friday-Saturday back-to-back with the Lakers and the Suns.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.