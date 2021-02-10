Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Ball Arena at 9:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

All-Star Voting

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

The West Coast trip rolls on to Ball Arena as the Cavs take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Denver is 12-11 on the season and have one of the frontrunners for the MVP in Nikola Jokic.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a tough way to start off a long road trip, dropping a close one in Phoenix on Monday. Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs, scoring 23 points. Darius Garland added 17 of his own to go along with seven assists.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DEN
10-15
Record
12-11
10th in East
Standing
8th in West
104.0
PPG
115.3
43.5
RPG
44.7
23.2
APG
26.7
5.2
BPG
4.2
8.8
SPG
8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Dylan Windler, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT
  • Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT

    Nuggets:

  • Facundo Campazzo - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE
  • Vlatko Cancar - Right Ankle Sprain - PROBABLE
  • PJ Dozier - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT
  • Gary Harris - Left Adductor Strain - OUT
  • Greg Whittington - Left Knee Arthroscopy - OUT

    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was an assistant coach for the Cavaliers from 2005-2010
  • Cavs guard Collin Sexton and Nuggets forward JaMychal Green both played collegiate basketball at Alabama
  • Cavs center JaVale McGee played for the Nuggets from 2012-2014
  • Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez was head coach of the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ NBA G League team, from 2014-2016

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A Friday night tip is in store for the Wine & Gold next. The next stop will be in Portland with a matchup against Dame Lillard and the Blazers.

