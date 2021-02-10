Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH
The West Coast trip rolls on to Ball Arena as the Cavs take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Denver is 12-11 on the season and have one of the frontrunners for the MVP in Nikola Jokic.
LAST TIME OUT
It was a tough way to start off a long road trip, dropping a close one in Phoenix on Monday. Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs, scoring 23 points. Darius Garland added 17 of his own to go along with seven assists.
Read Monday's game recap here.
Cavs: Dylan Windler, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen
Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.
Cavs:
Nuggets:
A Friday night tip is in store for the Wine & Gold next. The next stop will be in Portland with a matchup against Dame Lillard and the Blazers.