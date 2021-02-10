Cavs at Nuggets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



All-Star Voting

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

The West Coast trip rolls on to Ball Arena as the Cavs take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Denver is 12-11 on the season and have one of the frontrunners for the MVP in Nikola Jokic.

LAST TIME OUT

It was a tough way to start off a long road trip, dropping a close one in Phoenix on Monday. Collin Sexton led the way for the Cavs, scoring 23 points. Darius Garland added 17 of his own to go along with seven assists.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DEN 10-15 Record 12-11 10th in East Standing 8th in West 104.0 PPG 115.3 43.5 RPG 44.7 23.2 APG 26.7 5.2 BPG 4.2 8.8 SPG 8.3

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Dylan Windler, Taurean Prince, Jarrett Allen

Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Marques Bolden - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Matthew Dellavedova - Concussion - OUT



Kevin Love - Right Calf Strain - OUT



Larry Nance Jr. - Finger Fracture - OUT



Nuggets:

Facundo Campazzo - Right Knee Soreness - PROBABLE



Vlatko Cancar - Right Ankle Sprain - PROBABLE



PJ Dozier - Right Hamstring Strain - OUT



Gary Harris - Left Adductor Strain - OUT



Greg Whittington - Left Knee Arthroscopy - OUT



Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was an assistant coach for the Cavaliers from 2005-2010



Cavs guard Collin Sexton and Nuggets forward JaMychal Green both played collegiate basketball at Alabama



Cavs center JaVale McGee played for the Nuggets from 2012-2014

