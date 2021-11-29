Cavs at Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BACK ON ROAD
After two four-game homestands this month, November ends with the start of a road trip. The start of it is tonight in the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Mavericks with an 8:30PM tip-time.
LAST TIME OUT
Getting back in the win column and snapping a five game skid, Cleveland handled the Orlando Magic at home on Saturday night. Evan Mobley returned after a four game absence and made an impact right off the bat, recording 13 points, nine boards, and three blocks. Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 and handed out 11 assists on the night.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen
Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr.
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Mavericks:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Two more game round out the week on the road, traveling to Miami on Wednesday then the Capital on Friday before a Sunday afternoon home game against the Utah Jazz.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.