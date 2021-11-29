Cavs at Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK ON ROAD

After two four-game homestands this month, November ends with the start of a road trip. The start of it is tonight in the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Mavericks with an 8:30PM tip-time.

LAST TIME OUT

Getting back in the win column and snapping a five game skid, Cleveland handled the Orlando Magic at home on Saturday night. Evan Mobley returned after a four game absence and made an impact right off the bat, recording 13 points, nine boards, and three blocks. Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 and handed out 11 assists on the night.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE DAL 10-10 Record 10-8 9th in East Standing 5th in West 103.1 PPG 104.7 44.8 RPG 44.4 23.8 APG 22.6 3.8 BPG 4.2 7.5 SPG 7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT

