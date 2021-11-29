Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Mavericks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

American Airlines Center at 8:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK ON ROAD

After two four-game homestands this month, November ends with the start of a road trip. The start of it is tonight in the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Mavericks with an 8:30PM tip-time.

LAST TIME OUT

Getting back in the win column and snapping a five game skid, Cleveland handled the Orlando Magic at home on Saturday night. Evan Mobley returned after a four game absence and made an impact right off the bat, recording 13 points, nine boards, and three blocks. Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 and handed out 11 assists on the night.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
DAL
10-10
Record
10-8
9th in East
Standing
5th in West
103.1
PPG
104.7
44.8
RPG
44.4
23.8
APG
22.6
3.8
BPG
4.2
7.5
SPG
7.6

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr.

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Dean Wade - Calf - QUESTIONABLE

    Mavericks:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Two more game round out the week on the road, traveling to Miami on Wednesday then the Capital on Friday before a Sunday afternoon home game against the Utah Jazz.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Cavaliers, Mavericks, 11-29-2021 at Mavericks

