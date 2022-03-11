Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
WINDY CITY SATURDAY
To close out the Cavs road trip, the team travels to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls. This is the third meeting between the Central Division opponents this season, with each team having won one in the series so far. The last matchup against the Bulls will take place in Cleveland later this March.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs fought hard in South Beach, but were unable to withstand the East-leading Miami Heat and fell 105-117. Darius Garland led the team with his fourth straight double-double with 24 points and 10 assists.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Moses Brown
Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Tristan Thompson, Coby White
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bulls:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine and Gold start a five-game homestand which kicks off Monday when the Clippers come to Cleveland.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.