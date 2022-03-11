Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

WINDY CITY SATURDAY

To close out the Cavs road trip, the team travels to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls. This is the third meeting between the Central Division opponents this season, with each team having won one in the series so far. The last matchup against the Bulls will take place in Cleveland later this March.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs fought hard in South Beach, but were unable to withstand the East-leading Miami Heat and fell 105-117. Darius Garland led the team with his fourth straight double-double with 24 points and 10 assists.

Read Friday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 38-28 Record 40-26 6th in East Standing 4th in East 106.9 PPG 112.5 44.7 RPG 42.9 25.2 APG 24.2 4.3 BPG 4.3 7.1 SPG 7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Moses Brown

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Tristan Thompson, Coby White

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT



Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT



Bulls:

Nikola Vucevic - Hamstring Strain - Day-to-Day



Ayo Dosunmu - Strained Left Adductor - Day-to-Day



Zach LaVine - Knee - Day-to-Day

Patrick Williams - Wrist - OUT



Alex Caruso - Wrist - OUT

