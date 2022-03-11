Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

United Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

WINDY CITY SATURDAY

To close out the Cavs road trip, the team travels to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls. This is the third meeting between the Central Division opponents this season, with each team having won one in the series so far. The last matchup against the Bulls will take place in Cleveland later this March.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs fought hard in South Beach, but were unable to withstand the East-leading Miami Heat and fell 105-117. Darius Garland led the team with his fourth straight double-double with 24 points and 10 assists.

Read Friday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
38-28
Record
40-26
6th in East
Standing
4th in East
106.9
PPG
112.5
44.7
RPG
42.9
25.2
APG
24.2
4.3
BPG
4.3
7.1
SPG
7.1

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Dean Wade, Moses Brown

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Tristan Thompson, Coby White

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Caris LeVert - Right Foot - OUT
  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Jarrett Allen - Left Middle Finger Fracture - OUT

    Bulls:

  • Nikola Vucevic - Hamstring Strain - Day-to-Day
  • Ayo Dosunmu - Strained Left Adductor - Day-to-Day
  • Zach LaVine - Knee - Day-to-Day
  • Patrick Williams - Wrist - OUT
  • Alex Caruso - Wrist - OUT
  • Lonzo Ball - Knee - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine and Gold start a five-game homestand which kicks off Monday when the Clippers come to Cleveland.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Bulls, Cavaliers, 3-12-2022 at Bulls

