Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
LOOKING FOR SIX
The Cavs have a chance to get another win against a top team in the Eastern Conference after beating the Nets on Monday. Cleveland travels to take on the Chicago Bulls tonight in the teams second meeting of the season, with the Cavs winning the first at the start of December.
LAST TIME OUT
In what was a close fourth quarter throughout, the Cavs made some big shots and defensive stops down the stretch to get an MLK Day win against the Nets. Darius Garland was excellent again, scoring 22 points and handing out 12 assists. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen came up big on defense late, while also scoring some clutch baskets to close things out.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Brandon Goodwin, Kevin Love
Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bulls:
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Wine & Gold start a three game homestand on Saturday with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks coming to town.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.