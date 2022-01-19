Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

United Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

LOOKING FOR SIX

The Cavs have a chance to get another win against a top team in the Eastern Conference after beating the Nets on Monday. Cleveland travels to take on the Chicago Bulls tonight in the teams second meeting of the season, with the Cavs winning the first at the start of December.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was a close fourth quarter throughout, the Cavs made some big shots and defensive stops down the stretch to get an MLK Day win against the Nets. Darius Garland was excellent again, scoring 22 points and handing out 12 assists. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen came up big on defense late, while also scoring some clutch baskets to close things out.

Read Monday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
27-18
Record
27-15
4th in East
Standing
1st in East
107.6
PPG
111.0
45.2
RPG
42.6
25.5
APG
24.1
4.4
BPG
4.7
7.2
SPG
7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Brandon Goodwin, Kevin Love

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - OUT
  • Lamar Stevens - Left Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Bulls:

  • Lonzo Ball - Day-to-Day
  • Tyler Cook - Ankle - OUT
  • Javonte Green - Groin - OUT
  • Alex Caruso - Foot/ Conditioning - OUT
  • Zach LaVine - Left Knee - OUT
  • Derrick Jones Jr. - Right Knee - OUT
  • Patrick Williams - Left Wrist - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The Wine & Gold start a three game homestand on Saturday with the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks coming to town.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Bulls, Cavaliers, 1-19-2022 at Bulls

    Related Content

    Bulls

    Cavaliers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter