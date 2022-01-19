Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

LOOKING FOR SIX

The Cavs have a chance to get another win against a top team in the Eastern Conference after beating the Nets on Monday. Cleveland travels to take on the Chicago Bulls tonight in the teams second meeting of the season, with the Cavs winning the first at the start of December.

LAST TIME OUT

In what was a close fourth quarter throughout, the Cavs made some big shots and defensive stops down the stretch to get an MLK Day win against the Nets. Darius Garland was excellent again, scoring 22 points and handing out 12 assists. Isaac Okoro and Lauri Markkanen came up big on defense late, while also scoring some clutch baskets to close things out.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 27-18 Record 27-15 4th in East Standing 1st in East 107.6 PPG 111.0 45.2 RPG 42.6 25.5 APG 24.1 4.4 BPG 4.7 7.2 SPG 7.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Brandon Goodwin, Kevin Love

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Rajon Rondo - Right Hamstring Soreness - OUT



Lamar Stevens - Left Knee Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Bulls:

Lonzo Ball - Day-to-Day



Tyler Cook - Ankle - OUT



Javonte Green - Groin - OUT



Alex Caruso - Foot/ Conditioning - OUT



Zach LaVine - Left Knee - OUT



Derrick Jones Jr. - Right Knee - OUT

