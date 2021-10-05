Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CAVS BASKETBALL IS BACK
We made it! Wine & Gold hoops are back tonight for the first of five preseason games, with this one being in Chicago against the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs and Bulls will play again in the preseason in Cleveland on Sunday.
LAST TIME OUT
The last competitive game the Cavs played was in Brooklyn on Sunday, May 16 in which the Nets won the season finale. On Saturday, however, was the Wine & Gold scrimmage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the team played in some inter-squad action in front of some fans.
Check out Saturday's scrimmage here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley
Bulls: DeMar Derozan, Lonzo Ball, Coby White
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Bulls:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
The second preseason game is on deck tomorrow evening in Atlanta against the Hawks. The Cavs then return home for a Friday & Sunday matchup against the Pacers and Bulls.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.