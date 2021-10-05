Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

United Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

CAVS BASKETBALL IS BACK

We made it! Wine & Gold hoops are back tonight for the first of five preseason games, with this one being in Chicago against the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs and Bulls will play again in the preseason in Cleveland on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

The last competitive game the Cavs played was in Brooklyn on Sunday, May 16 in which the Nets won the season finale. On Saturday, however, was the Wine & Gold scrimmage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the team played in some inter-squad action in front of some fans.

Check out Saturday's scrimmage here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
22-50
2020-21 Record
31-41
13th in East
2020-21 Standing
11th in East
103.8
2020-21 PPG
110.7
42.7
2020-21 RPG
45.0
23.9
2020-21 APG
26.8
4.5
2020-21 BPG
4.2
7.8
2020-21 SPG
6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley

Bulls: DeMar Derozan, Lonzo Ball, Coby White

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Bulls:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant with the Bulls from 2008-2010
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bulls guard Zach LaVine played their college ball at UCLA
  • Bulls center Luke Kornet and Cavs guard Darius Garland played their collegiate ball at Vanderbilt.
  • Cavs guard Darius Garland was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago in Gary, IN

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The second preseason game is on deck tomorrow evening in Atlanta against the Hawks. The Cavs then return home for a Friday & Sunday matchup against the Pacers and Bulls.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

