Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

CAVS BASKETBALL IS BACK

We made it! Wine & Gold hoops are back tonight for the first of five preseason games, with this one being in Chicago against the Chicago Bulls. The Cavs and Bulls will play again in the preseason in Cleveland on Sunday.

LAST TIME OUT

The last competitive game the Cavs played was in Brooklyn on Sunday, May 16 in which the Nets won the season finale. On Saturday, however, was the Wine & Gold scrimmage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse where the team played in some inter-squad action in front of some fans.

Check out Saturday's scrimmage here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 22-50 2020-21 Record 31-41 13th in East 2020-21 Standing 11th in East 103.8 2020-21 PPG 110.7 42.7 2020-21 RPG 45.0 23.9 2020-21 APG 26.8 4.5 2020-21 BPG 4.2 7.8 2020-21 SPG 6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley

Bulls: DeMar Derozan, Lonzo Ball, Coby White

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Bulls:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant with the Bulls from 2008-2010



Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bulls guard Zach LaVine played their college ball at UCLA



Bulls center Luke Kornet and Cavs guard Darius Garland played their collegiate ball at Vanderbilt.

