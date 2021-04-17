Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

United Center at 8:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK ON THE ROAD

As of late, there have been plenty of road games for the Cavaliers, and that continues tonight against the Chicago Bulls. This is the first of two straight on the road for Cleveland, who is coming off a home loss on Thursday. Chicago, on the other hand (playing without Zach LaVine), is on game two of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs fell at home on Thursday to the Golden State Warriors. Collin Sexton returned to the lineup and picked up where he left off, scoring 30 points in over 34 minutes. Darius Garland recorded 20 and seven assists while Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Read Thursday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
20-35
Record
22-32
13th in East
Standing
10th in East
103.9
PPG
112.2
42.6
RPG
44.7
23.7
APG
26.5
4.9
BPG
4.3
8.2
SPG
6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Bulls:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bulls guard Zach LaVine played their college ball at UCLA
  • Bulls Assistant Coach Chris Fleming and Cavs Assistant Coach Dan Geriot both played at University of Richmond
  • Cavs guard Darius Garland was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago in Gary, IN
  • Bulls center Luke Kornet and Cavs guard Darius Garland played their collegiate ball at Vanderbilt
  • Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant with the Bulls from 2008-2010

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    After tonight, Cleveland travels to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening before returning home on Wednesday for a rematch against these same Bulls.

    Bulls, Cavaliers, 4-17-2021 at Bulls

