Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

BACK ON THE ROAD
As of late, there have been plenty of road games for the Cavaliers, and that continues tonight against the Chicago Bulls. This is the first of two straight on the road for Cleveland, who is coming off a home loss on Thursday. Chicago, on the other hand (playing without Zach LaVine), is on game two of a back-to-back.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs fell at home on Thursday to the Golden State Warriors. Collin Sexton returned to the lineup and picked up where he left off, scoring 30 points in over 34 minutes. Darius Garland recorded 20 and seven assists while Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Read Thursday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love
Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Bulls:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
After tonight, Cleveland travels to Michigan to take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday evening before returning home on Wednesday for a rematch against these same Bulls.