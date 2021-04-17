Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK ON THE ROAD

As of late, there have been plenty of road games for the Cavaliers, and that continues tonight against the Chicago Bulls. This is the first of two straight on the road for Cleveland, who is coming off a home loss on Thursday. Chicago, on the other hand (playing without Zach LaVine), is on game two of a back-to-back.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs fell at home on Thursday to the Golden State Warriors. Collin Sexton returned to the lineup and picked up where he left off, scoring 30 points in over 34 minutes. Darius Garland recorded 20 and seven assists while Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Read Thursday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 20-35 Record 22-32 13th in East Standing 10th in East 103.9 PPG 112.2 42.6 RPG 44.7 23.7 APG 26.5 4.9 BPG 4.3 8.2 SPG 6.7

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Isaac Okoro, Kevin Love

Bulls: Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, Thaddeus Young

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Bulls: TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bulls guard Zach LaVine played their college ball at UCLA



Bulls Assistant Coach Chris Fleming and Cavs Assistant Coach Dan Geriot both played at University of Richmond



Cavs guard Darius Garland was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago in Gary, IN



Bulls center Luke Kornet and Cavs guard Darius Garland played their collegiate ball at Vanderbilt

