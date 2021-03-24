Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
THE START OF A ROAD TRIP
The Wine & Gold start their second road trip of the second half of the season tonight against the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time during the 2020-21 season these two teams face off. The Cavs went 1-3 against the Bulls last year and, ultimately, these two played in the final game of their respective season's.
LAST TIME OUT
On Monday, it was a cold shooting night for the Cavaliers. They shot 4-27 from behind the arc but were able to rack up 70 points in the paint. JaVale McGee scored a season-high 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench. After consecutive strong outings by Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, they scored 15 and 17 respectively.
Read Monday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman
Bulls: Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Lauri Markkanen
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
TBD
Bulls:
TBD
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
A Friday-Saturday back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings is in store before traveling to Salt Lake City to play the Jazz on Monday.