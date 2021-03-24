Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

THE START OF A ROAD TRIP

The Wine & Gold start their second road trip of the second half of the season tonight against the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time during the 2020-21 season these two teams face off. The Cavs went 1-3 against the Bulls last year and, ultimately, these two played in the final game of their respective season's.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday, it was a cold shooting night for the Cavaliers. They shot 4-27 from behind the arc but were able to rack up 70 points in the paint. JaVale McGee scored a season-high 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench. After consecutive strong outings by Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, they scored 15 and 17 respectively.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHI 16-27 Record 19-23 12th in East Standing 9th in East 104.1 PPG 113.5 43.4 RPG 45.0 23.2 APG 26.3 5.1 BPG 4.4 8.3 SPG 6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman

Bulls: Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Lauri Markkanen

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD

Bulls:

TBD

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant with the Bulls from 2008-2010



Cavs guard Darius Garland was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago in Gary, IN



Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bulls guard Zach LaVine played their college ball at UCLA

