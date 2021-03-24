Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Bulls | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

United Center at 8:00PM (ET) | FSO | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

THE START OF A ROAD TRIP

The Wine & Gold start their second road trip of the second half of the season tonight against the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time during the 2020-21 season these two teams face off. The Cavs went 1-3 against the Bulls last year and, ultimately, these two played in the final game of their respective season's.

LAST TIME OUT

On Monday, it was a cold shooting night for the Cavaliers. They shot 4-27 from behind the arc but were able to rack up 70 points in the paint. JaVale McGee scored a season-high 18 points in 19 minutes off the bench. After consecutive strong outings by Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, they scored 15 and 17 respectively.

Read Monday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHI
16-27
Record
19-23
12th in East
Standing
9th in East
104.1
PPG
113.5
43.4
RPG
45.0
23.2
APG
26.3
5.1
BPG
4.4
8.3
SPG
6.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Isaac Okoro, Larry Nance Jr., Cedi Osman

Bulls: Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Lauri Markkanen

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

TBD


Bulls:

TBD


Subject to change*


CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Cavaliers Senior Basketball Advisor Bernie Bickerstaff was an assistant with the Bulls from 2008-2010
  • Cavs guard Darius Garland was born 30 miles southeast of Chicago in Gary, IN
  • Cavs forward Kevin Love and Bulls guard Zach LaVine played their college ball at UCLA
  • Bulls Assistant Coach Chris Fleming and Cavs Assistant Coach Dan Geriot both played at University of Richmond

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    A Friday-Saturday back-to-back against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings is in store before traveling to Salt Lake City to play the Jazz on Monday.

