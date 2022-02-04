Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Spectrum Center at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

IN THE QUEEN CITY

Cleveland's mini-road trip concludes tonight in North Carolina against the Charlotte Hornets. This is the third meeting between the squads this season and each team has one win coming in the other's building.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded again, the Cavs could not get past the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. Evan Mobley scored a career-high 29 points in the loss while grabbing 12 boards. Kevin Love had a productive night off the bench, scoring 21 and pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds.

Read Wednesday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHA
31-21
Record
28-24
5th in East
Standing
7th in East
106.8
PPG
114.3
45.1
RPG
44.3
25.5
APG
27.0
4.4
BPG
5.0
7.2
SPG
8.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro

Hornets: LaMeleo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT
  • Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE

    Hornets:

  • Gordon Hayward - Conditioning - OUT
  • Jalen McDaniels - Ankle - OUT

    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Return home for two, starting on Sunday evening to take on the Pacers at 6PM.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    Hornets, Cavaliers, 2-4-2022 at Hornets

