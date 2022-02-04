Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
IN THE QUEEN CITY
Cleveland's mini-road trip concludes tonight in North Carolina against the Charlotte Hornets. This is the third meeting between the squads this season and each team has one win coming in the other's building.
LAST TIME OUT
Shorthanded again, the Cavs could not get past the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. Evan Mobley scored a career-high 29 points in the loss while grabbing 12 boards. Kevin Love had a productive night off the bench, scoring 21 and pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro
Hornets: LaMeleo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier
INJURY REPORT*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Return home for two, starting on Sunday evening to take on the Pacers at 6PM.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.