Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

IN THE QUEEN CITY

Cleveland's mini-road trip concludes tonight in North Carolina against the Charlotte Hornets. This is the third meeting between the squads this season and each team has one win coming in the other's building.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded again, the Cavs could not get past the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday. Evan Mobley scored a career-high 29 points in the loss while grabbing 12 boards. Kevin Love had a productive night off the bench, scoring 21 and pulling down a game-high 13 rebounds.

Read Wednesday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHA 31-21 Record 28-24 5th in East Standing 7th in East 106.8 PPG 114.3 45.1 RPG 44.3 25.5 APG 27.0 4.4 BPG 5.0 7.2 SPG 8.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro

Hornets: LaMeleo Ball, Miles Bridges, Terry Rozier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Ricky Rubio - Left ACL - OUT



Luri Markkanen - Right Ankle Sprain - OUT



Darius Garland - Lower Back Soreness - QUESTIONABLE



Hornets:

Gordon Hayward - Conditioning - OUT

