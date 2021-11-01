Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

END OF THE ROAD

To put an end to the road trip, Cleveland gets a chance to get some revenge on the Charlotte Hornets - the team who beat the Wine & Gold in the home opener at RMFH. Charlotte is off to an impressive start to the young season.

LAST TIME OUT

To wrap up the western part of the trip, the Wine & Gold fell to the defending conference champs Phoenix Suns. A slow second and third quarters plagued Cleveland as Phoenix grew their lead and did not let the Cavs get back in the game.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE CHA 3-3 Record 5-2 8th in East Standing 5th in East 105.0 PPG 118.6 46.4 RPG 44.7 25.0 APG 27.4 4.4 BPG 4.7 7.6 SPG 8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Tacko Fall - G-League - Two-Way - OUT



RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT



Kevin Pangos - Personal - OUT

