Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

END OF THE ROAD
To put an end to the road trip, Cleveland gets a chance to get some revenge on the Charlotte Hornets - the team who beat the Wine & Gold in the home opener at RMFH. Charlotte is off to an impressive start to the young season.
LAST TIME OUT
To wrap up the western part of the trip, the Wine & Gold fell to the defending conference champs Phoenix Suns. A slow second and third quarters plagued Cleveland as Phoenix grew their lead and did not let the Cavs get back in the game.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hornets:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
Cleveland comes home for one game on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers before hitting the road for two over the weekend in Toronto and New York.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.