Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Spectrum Center at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

END OF THE ROAD

To put an end to the road trip, Cleveland gets a chance to get some revenge on the Charlotte Hornets - the team who beat the Wine & Gold in the home opener at RMFH. Charlotte is off to an impressive start to the young season.

LAST TIME OUT

To wrap up the western part of the trip, the Wine & Gold fell to the defending conference champs Phoenix Suns. A slow second and third quarters plagued Cleveland as Phoenix grew their lead and did not let the Cavs get back in the game.

Read Saturday's recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
CHA
3-3
Record
5-2
8th in East
Standing
5th in East
105.0
PPG
118.6
46.4
RPG
44.7
25.0
APG
27.4
4.4
BPG
4.7
7.6
SPG
8.9

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio, Darius Garland

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Tacko Fall - G-League - Two-Way - OUT
  • RJ Nembhard - G-League Two-Way - OUT
  • Kevin Pangos - Personal - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Right Hamstring - OUT

    Hornets:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Cleveland comes home for one game on Wednesday against the Trail Blazers before hitting the road for two over the weekend in Toronto and New York.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Hornets, Cavaliers, 11-1-2021 at Hornets

    Related Content

    Hornets

    Cavaliers

    11-1-2021 at Hornets

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter