Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. FOX Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BUZZ CITY

The first time the Cavs and Charlotte Hornets met this season was game one in Cleveland. The second game between the two is in Charlotte with about a month left in the regular season. The Hornets will be without rookie-of-the-year frontrunner, LaMelo Ball.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs hung tough with the Pelicans, but New Orleans proved to be too much over the game's final handful of minutes. Without the usual starting backcourt, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro picked up the offensive slack, both scoring a new career-high (21 and 19) while Kevin Love scored a season-high (18). Matthew Dellavedova, who got the start, handed out 10 assists.

Read Sunday's game recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE NOP 19-34 Record 27-26 13th in East Standing 7th in East 104.0 PPG 110.8 42.6 RPG 44.1 23.7 APG 26.8 5.0 BPG 4.8 8.2 SPG 8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Matthew Dellavedova

Hornets: Miles Bridges, Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Jarrett Allen - Concussion - PROBABLE



Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Darius Garland - Right Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE



Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - PROBABLE



Collin Sexton - Left Groin Strain - QUESTIONABLE



Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT



Hornets: TBD - Back-to-Back

Subject to change*

CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

Charlotte center Cody Zeller’s older brother, Tyler, played for the Cavs for two seasons (2012-2014)



Hornets guard Terry Rozier was born and Youngstown, OH and attended Shaker Heights High School

