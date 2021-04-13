Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BUZZ CITY
The first time the Cavs and Charlotte Hornets met this season was game one in Cleveland. The second game between the two is in Charlotte with about a month left in the regular season. The Hornets will be without rookie-of-the-year frontrunner, LaMelo Ball.
LAST TIME OUT
Shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs hung tough with the Pelicans, but New Orleans proved to be too much over the game's final handful of minutes. Without the usual starting backcourt, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro picked up the offensive slack, both scoring a new career-high (21 and 19) while Kevin Love scored a season-high (18). Matthew Dellavedova, who got the start, handed out 10 assists.
Read Sunday's game recap here.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Matthew Dellavedova
Hornets: Miles Bridges, Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Hornets:
TBD - Back-to-Back
Subject to change*
CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS
WHAT'S NEXT?
Another back-to-back for the Cavs! They travel home after tonight's game to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening.