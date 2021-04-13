Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs at Hornets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Spectrum Center at 7:00PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: FOX Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

FOX Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BUZZ CITY

The first time the Cavs and Charlotte Hornets met this season was game one in Cleveland. The second game between the two is in Charlotte with about a month left in the regular season. The Hornets will be without rookie-of-the-year frontrunner, LaMelo Ball.

LAST TIME OUT

Shorthanded and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Cavs hung tough with the Pelicans, but New Orleans proved to be too much over the game's final handful of minutes. Without the usual starting backcourt, Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro picked up the offensive slack, both scoring a new career-high (21 and 19) while Kevin Love scored a season-high (18). Matthew Dellavedova, who got the start, handed out 10 assists.

Read Sunday's game recap here.


HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
NOP
19-34
Record
27-26
13th in East
Standing
7th in East
104.0
PPG
110.8
42.6
RPG
44.1
23.7
APG
26.8
5.0
BPG
4.8
8.2
SPG
8.0

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Matthew Dellavedova

Hornets: Miles Bridges, Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Jarrett Allen - Concussion - PROBABLE
  • Damyean Dotson - Left Knee Soreness - OUT
  • Darius Garland - Right Ankle Sprain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Larry Nance Jr. - Illness - PROBABLE
  • Collin Sexton - Left Groin Strain - QUESTIONABLE
  • Dylan Windler - Left Knee Soreness - OUT

    Hornets:

    TBD - Back-to-Back


    Subject to change*


    CONNECTIONS BETWEEN OPPONENTS

  • Charlotte center Cody Zeller’s older brother, Tyler, played for the Cavs for two seasons (2012-2014)
  • Hornets guard Terry Rozier was born and Youngstown, OH and attended Shaker Heights High School
  • Cavs Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach for the Charlotte Bobcats from 2004-2007

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    Another back-to-back for the Cavs! They travel home after tonight's game to take on the Golden State Warriors on Thursday evening.

