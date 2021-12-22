Cavs at Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Where to Watch & Listen TV: Bally Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN



Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after. Bally Sports Ohio Availability Game Notes

BACK AT IT

After Sunday's game against the Hawks was postponed, the Cavs are back in action today against the Boston Celtics. This is the third meeting between these two teams, with both winning one in Cleveland a few weeks ago.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs ran their win streak to six after a dominant win in Milwaukee on Saturday. Cedi Osman led the way for Cleveland, scoring 23 points off the bench while going 5-9 from behind the arc. Ricky Rubio doubled-up with 15 points and 10 assists and Kevin Love added 15 of his own.

Read Saturday's recap here.

HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE BOS 19-12 Record 15-16 3rd in East Standing 9th in East 107.0 PPG 108.3 45.0 RPG 45.6 25.3 APG 22.6 4.4 BPG 5.3 7.6 SPG 7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio/p>

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT



Isaac Okoro - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

