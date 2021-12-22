Cavs at Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
BACK AT IT
After Sunday's game against the Hawks was postponed, the Cavs are back in action today against the Boston Celtics. This is the third meeting between these two teams, with both winning one in Cleveland a few weeks ago.
LAST TIME OUT
The Cavs ran their win streak to six after a dominant win in Milwaukee on Saturday. Cedi Osman led the way for Cleveland, scoring 23 points off the bench while going 5-9 from behind the arc. Ricky Rubio doubled-up with 15 points and 10 assists and Kevin Love added 15 of his own.
HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio/p>
Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart
INJURY REPORT*
Cavs:
Celtics:
TBD
Subject to change*
WHAT'S NEXT?
This was the last game before Christmas, as the Cavs come home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.