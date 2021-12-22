Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs at Celtics | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

TD Garden at 7:30PM (ET) | Bally Sports Ohio | WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN
Cavs.com
Where to Watch & Listen
TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN

Cavaliers LIVE begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with postgame coverage immediately after.

Bally Sports Ohio Availability

Game Notes

BACK AT IT

After Sunday's game against the Hawks was postponed, the Cavs are back in action today against the Boston Celtics. This is the third meeting between these two teams, with both winning one in Cleveland a few weeks ago.

LAST TIME OUT

The Cavs ran their win streak to six after a dominant win in Milwaukee on Saturday. Cedi Osman led the way for Cleveland, scoring 23 points off the bench while going 5-9 from behind the arc. Ricky Rubio doubled-up with 15 points and 10 assists and Kevin Love added 15 of his own.

Read Saturday's recap here.



HOW THE TEAMS STACK UP

CLE
BOS
19-12
Record
15-16
3rd in East
Standing
9th in East
107.0
PPG
108.3
45.0
RPG
45.6
25.3
APG
22.6
4.4
BPG
5.3
7.6
SPG
7.4

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cavs: Darius Garland, Lauri Markkanen, Ricky Rubio/p>

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jason Tatum, Marcus Smart

INJURY REPORT*

Cavs:

  • Collin Sexton - Left Knee - OUT
  • Isaac Okoro - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT
  • Evan Mobley - Health & Safety Protocols - OUT

    Celtics:

    TBD


    Subject to change*


    WHAT'S NEXT?

    This was the last game before Christmas, as the Cavs come home to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

    Keep up with the game action by following along on Twitter: @cavs, @CavsNotes, @CavsJoeG.

    • Tags
    Celtics, Cavaliers, 12-22-2021 at Celtics

    Related Content

    Celtics

    Cavaliers

    NEXT UP:
    • Facebook
    • Twitter